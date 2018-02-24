McCain associate takes Fifth on Trump dossier questions

A former State Department official and associate of Sen. John McCain has invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in connection with questions from the House Intelligence Committee about the anti-Trump dossier’s Russian sources, according to a law enforcement source.
David J. Kramer, who is a central player in how the unverified Trump dossier made its way to the FBI in late 2016, testified before the committee in December in a closed-door session, indicating he had information about the dossier’s sources.
Steele told the British court that an arrangement was made so that Fusion GPS — co-founded by Glenn Simpson – would provide hard copies of the dossier to McCain via Kramer. Shortly afterward, the dossier was given to the FBI, which already had its own copy from Steele.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the story at Fox News.
Join the discussion
Good old John Maverick McCain and his associate David Kramer. Two rotten peas in a pod. Jeff Sessions where are you?
I am sorry that John McCain is ill, and I wish he, his family, and friends the very best.
That said, I have no faith in his affiliation with the Republican party, and deplore the fact that his single vote, killed the Health Care Bill. He is a traitor to his party, and to all Conservatives, and I wish he could be voted out of his seat. Is it any wonder that a associate of his is taking the fifth, proving to me that he is knee deep in the dossier faking, and being strong armed, and illegally taken to, and instituted through a FISA judge.
I implore all Conservatives to hit the polls in 2018, and vote out all of the Democraps, and Demopublicans we possibly can. We need every Judeo-Christian, Biker, Union members, and Republican leaning Americans to vote. We are facing a few million illegals, who will likely get to vote, along with so many Left Dem, Liberals that we need EVERY Conservative, Right, Republican to vote and keep us in power. The Left, when convenient and trying to win points, is quick to point out that we should get all we want, as we have control of all three branches, while they realize and know, that they have some of their own sitting on our side of the Isle. KICK THEM OUT OF OFFICE, AND OUT OF POWER. We need a true majority.
I don’t wish him the best, as he doesn’t want the best for us and is in a position to keep it from us. In particular, his notorious deciding vote against eliminating Obamacare.
I’m ready for him to die off. He’s lived long enough. Specifically, I’d like to see him die by forcing him to use Obamacare instead of his cushy Senate health plan. The substandard care kills him and it’s poetic justice.
Most likely it would be a death panel that does him in. You’re much too old for us to justify spending all this money to keep you alive. You’re only going to live maybe 1-2 years more anyway so no big loss if you die in a week. That’s how death panels work.
Of course there would be an outcry from his family for us “letting this happen” but in truth it was his own doing. Remember, this is EXACTLY the kind of thing he wants for us, by supporting Obamacare.
He’s a RINO, a traitor, and a sorry excuse for a Senator. He was never in his life a hero. He was always a dangerous showboating maverick, who got many of his shipmates killed while he was goofing around like a fool. His dad the admiral had to *immediately* reassign him to another ship, or the crew of the Forrestal would have quite understandably knifed him in the night.
McCain’s hatred of Trump is so great that he would rather see more people die from Obamacare than allow Trump to be the one to revoke it.
He’s a despicable lowlife, and he needs to die already to decrease the surplus population.
How about now? Is he dead yet? When will he die already?
Is Krame trying to protect himself or McCain?
Probably both. And they both deserve what will be coming to them.