McCain accuses Russia of cooperation with Syria

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — U.S. Senator John McCain has accused Russia of having cooperated with Syria in a chemical weapons attack that has killed more than 80 people, including more than a dozen children.
The Republican senator said Monday at a press conference in Belgrade that he believes “the Russians knew about chemical weapons because they were operating exactly from the same base.”
He says “I hope that this behavior by Syria, in what clearly is cooperation with Russia and Syria together, will never happen again.”
McCain says the U.S. should take out Syria’s air force as part of stopping Syrian President Bashar Assad from repeating such attacks in the future.
He says “the United States should first tell Russia that this kind of a war crime is unacceptable in the world today.”
With the threat that Russia and Iran issued today also proves that they are complacent with the use of chemical weapons.
The reason for the strike being limited was to warn Assad that things will be worse if he uses chemical weapons again. Note to Iran and Russia, if you do not want the US firing missiles into Syria, just have Assad stop using chemical weapons.
It would be nice if McCain and Graham, the Bobsey Twins would let the White House and State Dept. make public comments about countries with whom are in conflict. McCain never got the memo he lost miserably in 2008, after several previous failed attempts.
TERM LIMITS!!!!!
I guess he found out Mz. Lindsey got on camera and made a sound bite, so he had to get his 2 cents worth in to stay even!
Wow. Wonders will never cease. Mccain finally said something smart!!?!?!?