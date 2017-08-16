McAuliffe’s actions in Charlottesville under fire, independent review demanded

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s actions before and after the deadly weekend race clashes in Charlottesville are coming under fire amid calls for an independent review to determine if politics played a role.

Former Republican Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore on Tuesday raised new questions about Richmond’s involvement in the riots the claimed three lives and said the public “needs to know” if the state and city had taken the proper precautions to avoid the clashes and if police were told to stand down.

In an interview with Secrets, he dismissed McAuliffe’s call for an internal review. Instead, Gilmore, who was a presidential candidate in 2016, said that an independent group must be charged with the investigation, taking it out of the governor’s office.

