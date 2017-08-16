McAuliffe’s actions in Charlottesville under fire, independent review demanded

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s actions before and after the deadly weekend race clashes in Charlottesville are coming under fire amid calls for an independent review to determine if politics played a role.
Former Republican Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore on Tuesday raised new questions about Richmond’s involvement in the riots the claimed three lives and said the public “needs to know” if the state and city had taken the proper precautions to avoid the clashes and if police were told to stand down.
Related Story: An Exclusive Look At How Virginia Police Emptied Emancipation Park
In an interview with Secrets, he dismissed McAuliffe’s call for an internal review. Instead, Gilmore, who was a presidential candidate in 2016, said that an independent group must be charged with the investigation, taking it out of the governor’s office.
Read more at the Washington Examiner
Join the discussion
IF politics played a role? Why, HELL–everybody KNOWS that the HOOLIGANS who showed up to start trouble were PAID to do so by Soros and Hillary! The same as they are being PAID to start trouble, vandalize and destroy Civil War monuments, etc. all over the country by the same TWO traitorous CRIMINALS.
WHEN are they going to be held accountable for trying to mount an UNCONSTITUTIONAL and ILLEGAL coup d’ etat against our President? The Constitution is very clear that this is SEDITION and TREASON, and they need to be held LEGALLY ACCOUNTABLE for their criminal actions!
And PS–it’s not just the “left-wing” hooligans they are paying now. They are ALSO hiring so-called “neo-Nazi, extreme right-wing white supremacists” to play the part of the OTHER side in their TRAITOROUS little TV productions! And of course their ever-faithful media propaganda shills are televising it ALL in glorious, living COLOR into the living rooms of America.
Don’t you love all the black commentators on FOX now weeping on camera and disavowing their support of Pres. Trump? I guess you can take the black out of the Democrat plantation, but you can’t take the Democrat plantation out of the black! President Trump is being VILIFIED as though he PERSONALLY organized and put on this little dog and pony show, when EXACTLY the OPPOSITE is true. SMH. People are SO gullible and STUPID that they are actually BUYING IN to this Commucrat/Soros/Clinton BS.
Any reason you omitted Obama? I doubt if he has ‘clean shirts’.
If McAuliffe’s involved, politics always play a role.
If not for the killing of this young woman, this entire affair would be laughable. This Gov and Mayor should be ‘fired,’ for incompetence, and/or misfeasance of office. When that ‘terrorist’ outfit Antifa or BLM were burning, looting, destroying private property, there were no opposition, no even the police! At what point did these whackedoodledoos decide that it was a good idea to have one violent outfit directly in contact with another? Can we describe it in on word, IDIOTIC!
I am sickened by this evil they are doing to our President…like he did something wrong all the time…the way the so called press treated him yesterday is pure evil…asking the same questions…he is saying all parts of that demo were wrong…very wrong…I would think everyone should have some jail time…sad..