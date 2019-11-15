Mazie Hirono: ‘Believe in climate change as though it’s a religion. It’s not a science’

Environmentalists have been accused of treating climate change more like a religion than a policy issue, and Sen. Mazie Hirono may be on board with that approach.

At Tuesday’s DACA Interfaith and Civil Rights Prayer Breakfast, Ms. Hirono encouraged left-of-center activists to move outside their comfort zone to promote their issues, including treating climate change “as though it’s a religion.”

“To do those things such as voter registration, get people out to vote, so we can have people here who truly are committed to human rights, environmental, climate change — believe in climate change as though it’s a religion,” the Hawaii Democrat said. “It’s not a science.”

She continued, “This is a very divided country, and these are not normal times.”

The prayer breakfast on behalf of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival recipients was organized by the Center for American Progress.

At today’s DACA prayer breakfast, Sen. @maziehirono says we need activists “committed to human rights and environmental rights, climate change — believe in climate change as though it’s a religion (it’s not it’s science).” pic.twitter.com/0j7IU6apcP

— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 12, 2019

It was unclear whether the senator misspoke, but her comment drew plenty of reaction on the right, including on sites such as Townhall, which said “progressives simply are not even trying to hide their insanity.”

On PJMedia, Jim Treacher thanked Ms. Hirono for being candid.

“We already knew climate change is a cult, but it’s nice to hear you admit it,” he said. “You told us the truth, if only for a second, and we’ll remember it. Because you’d rather we didn’t.”

Progressive aren’t even trying to hide their insanity anymore. https://t.co/zkBobFMYS7

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 12, 2019

The Morning Briefing: Climate Loons Finally Out Themselves as a Religious Cult https://t.co/S6qCSI4tQ5

— PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) November 13, 2019

