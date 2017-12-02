Mayor: San Francisco is and always will be a sanctuary city

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The attacks on San Francisco and other cities with similar immigration policies began moments after a jury acquitted a Mexican man charged with killing a woman on a popular pier.
President Donald Trump called the verdict a “complete travesty of justice,” and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions demanded cities like San Francisco scrap immigration policies barring cooperation with federal deportation efforts.
Thousands of Twitter users turned to the hashtag #BoycottSanFrancisco. Conservative politicians and celebrities such as former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and actor James Woods lambasted the city.
City officials pushed back and vowed to stand behind their so-called sanctuary city policy. It’s what led Garcia Zarate to be released from San Francisco’s jail despite a federal request to detain him for deportation several weeks before Kate Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. He had been deported five times before.
“San Francisco is and always will be a sanctuary city,” said Ellen Canale, a spokeswoman for Mayor Ed Lee.
It was among the first U.S. cities to establish a sanctuary law in 1989 as part of a national wave of cities adopting policies to help Central American refugees.
Since then, San Francisco has consistently been an early adopter of some of the most immigrant-friendly policies nationwide, expanding protections to residents living in the country without documentation.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Immigrant-friendly policies??? What about policies that protect American citizens? Steinle is dead because of San Francisco’s policies. The actions of the San Francisco government are absolutely outrageous! Something must be done to stop these havens for criminals.
Hundreds of cities have similar policies, which Trump, Sessions and others blame for Steinle’s death.
Prosecutors had charged Garcia Zarate with murder, assault and being felon in possession of a firearm. He called the shooting an accident. He said he found a gun under a chair on the pier and it fired when he picked it up.
San Francisco Deputy District Attorney Diana Garcia urged jurors to convict him of first-degree murder. Jurors also considered and rejected second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.
They did convict him of the firearm charge, which carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it would “ultimately remove” Garcia Zarate from the country.
Before the shooting, he had finished a federal prison sentence for illegal re-entry into the United States and had been transferred to San Francisco’s jail in March 2015 to face a 20-year-old charge for selling marijuana. The sheriff’s department released him a few days after prosecutors dropped the marijuana charge, despite a request from federal officials to detain him for deportation.
“San Francisco’s decision to protect criminal aliens led to the preventable and heartbreaking death of Kate Steinle,” Sessions said in a statement Thursday night. “I urge the leaders of the nation’s communities to reflect on the outcome of this case and consider carefully the harm they are doing to their citizens by refusing to cooperate with federal law enforcement officers.”
ICE Deputy Director Thamos Homan said the city’s policy “is a blatant threat to public safety.”
At the time of the shooting, then-candidate Trump and others pointed to Steinle’s death as reasons why the country’s immigration laws should be tightened.
The president called the verdict “disgraceful” Thursday. And Friday on social media, Trump said, “The Kate Steinle killer came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent, and yet this info was not used in court.”
“His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL,” Trump tweeted.
Former President Barack Obama had kept his Republican predecessor’s policy of allowing U.S. immigration officials to ask local police to detain people suspected of living in the country illegally for up to 48 hours.
Defense attorney Francisco Ugarte called the verdict a “vindication for the rest of immigrants.”
“From Day 1, this case was used as a means to foment hate, to foment division and to foment a program of mass deportation,” he said. “It was used to catapult a presidency along that philosophy of hate of others.”
Jurors left the courtroom Thursday without comment, and the judge sealed their identities.
Steinle’s father, Jim, told the San Francisco Chronicle that “justice was rendered, but it was not served.”
“We’re just shocked – saddened and shocked … that’s about it,” he said in an interview described as the family’s last.
Michael Cardoza, a longtime San Francisco Bay Area lawyer, said the prosecutor overreached asking for a first-degree murder conviction, which would have meant that Garcia Zarate intended to kill Steinle despite strong evidence that the bullet ricocheted around 90 feet (27 meters) before striking Steinle.
Cardoza said a better case could have been made to convince jurors that Garcia Zarate had a “reckless disregard for human life” and to convict him of second-degree murder.
Garcia, the deputy district attorney, declined to comment. Alex Bastian with the district attorney’s office said the verdict “was not the one we were hoping for” but that prosecutors respect the jury’s decision.
“San Francisco is and always will be a sanctuary city,” ……”A Bird Sanctuary for emotionally distressed Cuckoo’s”….She sounds a lot like San Francisco Mayor George Moscone right before he and Harvey Milk got shot San Francisco justice style back in the 1970s. To people like them there is no such thing as a battle between lawlessness and order,, good and evil,, just the battle of the secular SELF-god and his ability to express himself in any sick twisted way the moment calls for, with secular Psychiatrists, not CREATOR based Constitutional law the ultimate court deciders of justice within the American garden of good and evil, where if you eat the fruit of their knowledge, you also can become the one of the children of their lessor god.. When it comes to San Francisco style social change, and social justice,,,,be careful what you ask for. Just look at the pictures above, then tell me who won this battle of good and evil,,,the Beauty or the BEAST. Certainly not WE THE PEOPLE, our Truth, our Justice and our dying American way.
Greg Jarrett on Fox News indicated that there is a law where the politicians in San Francisco can be arrested and tried as accessories to the criminal acts of the illegals. Like I have stated several times before, where the heck are you Jeff Sessions.
The federal government needs to cut off funds to San Francisco and all other “sanctuary” cities and states. Also, tourists need to avoid San Francisco (who in their right mind would want to go there anyway?) Those two things might force San Francisco’s leaders to comply with federal law.
SF will never ever be a sanctuary city as most there don’t have enough brains to know this. This was murder and clear as day. We live about a hour from there and stopped going there for thereason that it is filthy, super unsafe with robberies, rapes, murders, most good restaurants have left, homeless and thieves every where, everything costs an arm and a leg, and just how long will its residents decide they can’t afford a “sanctuary city” since the grant money has been taken away, and most of us do want our other taxes no longer sent to this city or frankly to this state. It has gone completely rogue except in certain areas where we and real Americans live and we say let them secede and we will form a new Constitutional state. Sanctuary is only by a church at least in olden days and doesn’t exist in reality, but they think they are powerful. I agree that all mayors, councils and governors need to be arrested for treason, all assets confiscated and frankly a public hanging for going against our America. AND YES, I have mentioned on blogs that no one should ever go to SF or LA because of the serious crimes in both along with denying ICE to pick up these criminals. I have read that some will track down this murderer and end his future as justice must be returned.
Illegal aliens are fugitives from the law. To harbor a fugitive from justice is against the law! Jail all those responsible as soon as possible!
Trump should send in the National guard to control any city that call themselves sanctuary cities. He has all the power to do that just like the President did with the then Gov. Wallace. Just do it President Trump.
May I suggest that your idea is very good and we should all email Trump today to let him know we see the need for this. Also it would serve to notify other such “sanctuary” cities/states that
their day is over and they need to get back to freedom and rights or using either SF or LA as
an example to control them is well worth it to get their residents freed and get back to some normalcy following our laws. whitehouse.gov/contact#page
If local govt. in San Francisco is refusing to abide by federal law and in the process harboring fugitives wanted for crimes they’ve committed, they themselves are criminals. There should be federal warrants issued and local government officials locked up. Perhaps then they could see the light.
Lock & Load…Lets take Mexifornia back
Too bad American citizens don’t come first! Stupid commiefornia voters, you made your bed…!
If they want to be a sanctuary city, let them! Trump should open up the federal prisons and ship them to San Francisco for sanctuary!
Guess what idiot Mayor, the PEOPLE are waking up and will most likely run you and your ilk out of government eventually, can’t happen soon enough for me. Your moonbeam is an IDIOT also and needs replacement!
San Francisco used to be a wonderful, and beautiful city, which I have visited many times. The LIBERALS have now RUINED this once beautiful city, which I will NOT visit again. It is now dirty, and NOT family friendly, because these idiot liberals let the illegals, and homeless people do WHATEVER THEY FEEL LIKE DOING !
San Francisco is the perfect example of depravity; a modern day version of Sodom and Gomorrah.
An Illegal kills a US citizen and is then acquitted and “exported” to another country. Thanks to the corrupt judicial system, in concert with corrupt politicians, has made US citizenship a liability.
I can only hope that it is all the morons who favor sanctuary status be the victims of all the crimes that these illegals commit. Maybe that will finally wake them up.