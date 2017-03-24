Mayor of Tiny Sanctuary City Tells Trump to ‘Go Fly a Kite’

The Center for American Progress (CAP), a Washington, D.C., think tank Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager John Podesta founded, has released a report that puts the total of sanctuary cities and counties at about 600, roughly twice previous estimates.
Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the mayors of the nation’s largest sanctuary cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco, have taken more insolent stances to defend harboring criminals. Mayors Eric Garcetti, Rahm Emanuel and Ed Lee insist that regardless of what measures the Trump administration may take, such as denying the cities federal dollars, their sanctuary status will remain inviolate. Acting on their own authority and in defiance of federal law, the 600 cities, and several states including California, will not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain criminals for eventual removal.
The very concept of criminal alien sanctuaries has infuriated citizens since the bad idea first took hold. A brief history of the sanctuary city movement shows that, appropriately enough, Berkeley, Calif., was the first to pass a sanctuary resolution back in 1971. In 1979, Los Angeles followed with its controversial Special Order 40 that prohibited police officers from asking those they arrest about their immigration status. San Francisco, where seven-time convicted felon and five-time deported alien Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez murdered Kate Steinle, added its name to the sanctuary list in 1989. Although the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act specifically banned sanctuaries, such municipalities have mushroomed in total since President Clinton signed the legislation.
Some mayors have made unhinged comments in self-defense. In his reaction to President Trump’s January executive order that directed the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice to defund sanctuary cities, Middletown, Conn., Mayor Dan Drew immediately declared his city a sanctuary and said, “We don’t just take orders from the President of the United States. It won’t work that way.” Let Drew’s statement sink in: the mayor of Middletown (population 48,000) told the U.S. president to fly a kite, and expects that his insult will impress his constituents.
How Drew, Garcetti, Emanuel and Lee, along with other sanctuary advocates, will justify the bad trade-off for what CAP estimates will be an aggregate $870 million loss in federal law enforcement funding in exchange for shielding dangerous aliens is unclear. Los Angeles County, for example, has more than 10 million residents. Of those, about 1 million are aliens. The remaining 9 million citizens and legal permanent residents will be harshly critical of losing funds that would otherwise go towards public safety and economic/community development programs. California, designated a sanctuary state and already facing a $1.5 billion deficit, risks losing $240 million.
Sanctuary cities mock federal laws. Setting criminal aliens free, which sanctuary mayors approve of, guarantees more rapes, robberies, drug dealing and murders. A 2015 Center for Immigration Studies report showed that of 8,000 criminal aliens released during an eight-month period, 1,687 re-offended, were arrested 4,298 times and accumulated 7,491 new charges.
Americans overwhelmingly oppose sanctuary cities. A Harvard-Harris poll taken last month found that 80 percent of voters agreed that local authorities should be compelled to obey federal law and to report criminal aliens to ICE, a rare example of unity in a nation otherwise divided by President Trump’s immigration agenda.
Joe Guzzardi is a Senior Writing Fellow with Californians for Population Stabilization. Contact him at joeguzzardi@capsweb.org and on Twitter @joeguzzardi19.
Please cut off all Federal funds to these cities!
Not just funding, but send in the federal marshalls to start ARRESTING these mayors and governors who are OVERTLY admitting that they will NOT FOLLOW their oaths of office to uphold the law and the constitution… Once the first dozen et arrested and convicted imo we will see the rest start to fall in line…
Talk by political hacks is cheap, especially when there is nothing on the table for them to loose. Let’s see how they hold up when the Federal Government cuts off their funds. Additionally, ICE should specificlly target those locations for first priority in illegal alien roundups.
Arrest the mimbers of the city government that are responsible for this foolishnesse.
Great that Podesta has made a list. Get it. Immediately suspend federal funding of those areas until ‘sanctuary’ status is disavowed. Pass a federal law that holds officials of ‘sanctuary’ areas liable for the crimes committed by illegal aliens in those areas.
I’ve long felt that we should hold these mayors and such, LEGALLY accountable for the crimes of the illegal invaders in their jurisdictions cause.. Just like if i give you a car to use KNOWING YOU are going to commit a crime using it, i am an accessory.. THEN SO TO should those who knowingly allow illegal invaders in their midst KNOWING all of the crimes they cause, be done for being accessories!
Hey if the dollar figures are right that’s a Billion dollars that can go toward the deficit. Works for Me (and other taxed to death citizens).
Why do the feds give money to cities and states based on population? i.e. Chicago, as if a huge population is desirable. That is why they are sanctuary cities, or do you really buy that they care about the illegal aliens when they don’t even care about their constituents. If there was money in it they would stop being sanctuary cities… same with schools, they get extra cash for every student, more for non English speaking, and special needs (hence the A.D.D. “epidemic” where they get kickbacks for putting your children on mind altering drugs for a lifetime)….follow the money
If the political whores in my small town, were declaring us a sanctuary city and refused to co-operate with ICE and immigration, I would become a ‘whistleblower’ and contact immigration myself.
And you just know that there are more likely a LOT of other towns that are sanctuaries that were NOT recorded as such… Cause they just don’t advertise it…
Are crime statistics available for Middletown? How many committed by illegals; OH, we can’t ask that! But since it is a bedroom of New York City it is part of the same illegal status culture. How long will the citizens be impressed with Dan Drew when a heinous crime is committed by an illegal? If they support him then they have drunk the liberal cool-ade.
No idea. BUT they did just release some crime statistics,that showed in MANY AREAS that ILLEGAL INVADERS make up 40% in some cases, of the # of crooks that area has. Hell, one city iirc, of the top 50 on their ‘most wanted list’ 46 were illegals??? HOW THE HELL IS THAT NOT showing what trump said to be the truth??!?!