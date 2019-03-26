Home » News

Maxine Waters: We cannot allow them to get away with this

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am March 26, 2019
Rep. Maxine Waters showed no sign of slowing her calls to impeach President Trump after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report found no evidence of Russian collusion.

“This president has a way of trying to get into people’s heads and indoctrinate them,” Ms. Waters, a Calfornia Democrat who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Sunday.

“He’s been saying ‘no collusion, ‘no collusion,’ ‘no collusion’ over and over again for a long time now, and he’s going try to conclude that this report is proof that there is no collusion,” she said. “And you have a lot of his sycophants who will take the nod from him, and they’ll say the same thing. But we cannot allow them to get away with this.”

Mr. Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election did not find that any U.S. or Trump campaign officials knowingly conspired with Russia, according to a summary of conclusions submitted to Congress by Attorney General William P. Barr on Sunday.

Democrats are now demanding that the full report be turned over to Congress. Mr. Trump said Monday that it “wouldn’t bother [him] at all” if the full report is released.

Ms. Waters, who has been a leading voice in calling for the president’s impeachment, said there is still “so much” to be investigated.

“We want full disclosure. The American people deserve to know what our special counsel has discovered in this investigation over 22 months,” she said.

“This is not the end of anything,” she added.

9 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:29 pm March 26, 2019 at 12:29 pm

“This president has a way of trying to get into people’s heads and indoctrinate them…”

…and my tinfoil hat allows me to monitor it all but renders me immune to the facts.


Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

ggfilthy
ggfilthy
12:42 pm March 26, 2019 at 12:42 pm

I do hope Maxine, James Brown Waters is talking about Comey, Hilary, Obama, Strzok, Lynch, Shiffe and the swamp in general.


Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
1:06 pm March 26, 2019 at 1:06 pm

“We want full disclosure. The American people deserve to know what our special counsel has discovered in this investigation over 22 months,” said Maxine Waters…………Note: “our special counsel

It will not matter to demons like Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer and their followers what the full report says or doesn’t say. These insane hate consumed vermon will put their own spin and interpretation to anything that is in the report that they don’t like and try and twist the meaning to discredit our President Donald Trump.


Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Bella0609
Bella0609
1:36 pm March 26, 2019 at 1:36 pm

Mad Max never fails to deliver on straight up hate and insolence. It must be a terrible life hating so much, for so long. Seems like it could cause health issues. And I’m not meaning that in a threatening manner at all. Just seems natural.


Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

mack2
mack2
1:55 pm March 26, 2019 at 1:55 pm

Get away with what exactly Maxine? Being innocent of all charges? How dare he be innocent!!!!


Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

stephenjg
stephenjg
2:18 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:18 pm

Maxine Waters has one of the most severe cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome. She can’t stand the fact that he won the election and now she can’t stand the fact that he is innocent of collusion. Yet the idiots in California keep re-electing her. Or maybe it is the voter fraud that keeps electing her.


Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

LaTrisha
LaTrisha
2:34 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:34 pm

It just seems like she is an insane person, like she’s completely lost her mind. She’s so far out of touch with reality, maybe she needs to be in a padded room.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Oscar Pearson
Oscar Pearson
2:43 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:43 pm

Get a life, evil woman.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
2:45 pm March 26, 2019 at 2:45 pm

“She’s been saying, ‘impeachment’, ‘impeachment’, ‘impeachment’, over and over again for a long time now, and now she’s going try (sic) to conclude that this report is proof that there should be impeachment.” I say. “And you have a lot of her sycophants who will take the nod from her, and they’ll say the same thing. But we (the people) cannot allow them to get away with this.” I quote very loosely.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

