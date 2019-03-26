Maxine Waters: We cannot allow them to get away with this

Rep. Maxine Waters showed no sign of slowing her calls to impeach President Trump after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report found no evidence of Russian collusion.

“This president has a way of trying to get into people’s heads and indoctrinate them,” Ms. Waters, a Calfornia Democrat who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Sunday.

“He’s been saying ‘no collusion, ‘no collusion,’ ‘no collusion’ over and over again for a long time now, and he’s going try to conclude that this report is proof that there is no collusion,” she said. “And you have a lot of his sycophants who will take the nod from him, and they’ll say the same thing. But we cannot allow them to get away with this.”

Mr. Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election did not find that any U.S. or Trump campaign officials knowingly conspired with Russia, according to a summary of conclusions submitted to Congress by Attorney General William P. Barr on Sunday.

Democrats are now demanding that the full report be turned over to Congress. Mr. Trump said Monday that it “wouldn’t bother [him] at all” if the full report is released.

Ms. Waters, who has been a leading voice in calling for the president’s impeachment, said there is still “so much” to be investigated.

“We want full disclosure. The American people deserve to know what our special counsel has discovered in this investigation over 22 months,” she said.

“This is not the end of anything,” she added.

