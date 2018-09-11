Maxine Waters vows to ‘get’ Pence once she gets Trump impeached

Rep. Maxine Waters promised a crowd of young Democrats over the weekend that she would go after Vice President Mike Pence once President Trump is removed from office.

The California congresswoman accepted a lifetime achievement award from the Stonewall Young Democrats on Saturday in Los Angeles, telling the enthusiastic crowd that Mr. Trump threatened Americans’ way of life and deserved to be impeached.

“I’m gonna get him,” Ms. Waters said, according to a video published by progressive activist and attendee Edward Garren. “I’m in this fight and I’m not gonna move.

“And, as you know, there’s a difference in how some of our leadership talk about how we should handle all of this,” she continued. “They say, ‘Maxine, please don’t say impeachment anymore. ‘And when they say that, I say, ‘Impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.'”

Mrs. Waters recalled a conversation she had earlier that day with someone who argued against impeachment because Mr. Pence “would be worse.”

“I had a conversation here today with someone [who] asked, ‘Well, what about Pence? If you are able to impeach, Pence will be worse,'” Mrs. Waters said. “And I said, ‘Look, one at a time. You knock one down, one at a time.

“You knock one down, and we’ll be ready for Pence. We’ll get him, too,” she said as the crowd cheered.

