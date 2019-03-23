Maxine Waters ticked at peers who only ‘whisper’ about impeaching Trump

Rep. Maxine Waters is not happy with her Democratic Party peers.

The California congresswoman who called for Americans to “scream” in the streets for President Trump to be impeached told supporters Thursday that she’s tired of colleagues who can only manage to “whisper.”

“Unfortunately, many Members of Congress whisper the President should be impeached but have not supported my call for impeachment,” she tweeted. “Only a few of us dare to continue to urge both Dems and Repubs to impeach this dangerous president. I will keep trying. The public needs to demand!”

Ms. Waters’ remarks come in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of impeachment proceedings.

“I’m not for impeachment,” Ms. Pelosi said for a Washington Post magazine interview published March 11. “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. [Mr. Trump is] just not worth it.”

Ms. Waters, however, has been perplexed for months as to why so many citizens disagree with her.

“I think he’s dangerous,” she told CNBC’s John Harwood last year. “I don’t know why people take it. I think Americans should be out in the streets screaming to the top of their voice. Do something. Make something happen.”

The president has maintained since taking office that Special Counsel Robert Mueller long-running investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign is nothing more than a political “witch hunt.”

