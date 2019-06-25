Home » News

Maxine Waters supports Iran, blames Trump: Why was the unmanned drone in Iran’s airspace?

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:52 am June 25, 2019
9

House Financial Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters accused President Trump of provoking Iran, saying he gets “no credit” for halting a retaliatory attack last week on the Middle East country after Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. drone.

“Trump, you get no credit for so-called stopping the strike against Iran. Why was the unmanned drone in Iran’s airspace? Why the surveillance? Don’t provoke and then pretend innocence,” the California Democrat tweeted Sunday.

While Iran has admitted to shooting down the drone, they dispute the U.S. claim that the drone was flying over international waters, saying it was within their territory.

Mr. Trump imposed Monday new “hard-hitting” sanctions on Iran, denying Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others access to financial networks.

Meanwhile, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Texas Republican, called out Ms. Waters for believing Iran’s account over Mr. Trump’s.

“This is a shocking comment from a House Committee Chairwoman. She is literally repeating the lies of the Iranian regime. What a disgrace. Maxine Waters’ hate for Trump runs so deep that she is willing to take Iran’s side over the word of our military,” he tweeted.

• David Boyer contributed to this story.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 7.5/10 (2 votes cast)
Maxine Waters supports Iran, blames Trump: Why was the unmanned drone in Iran's airspace?, 7.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



9 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:22 pm June 25, 2019 at 12:22 pm

Her James Brown Power Wig needs a new battery pack and an communications electronics upgrade. She is clearly getting crossed signals.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

    captjellico
    captjellico
    1:27 pm June 25, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    I keep hoping that, when she goes to take a drink of water, someone will slam the toilet seat down on her head.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
12:49 pm June 25, 2019 at 12:49 pm

Hey Dummy Maxine, worked for the gov’t long? All day and you like it. But actually you are not smart enough for them to tell you how anything works. You are so ignorant that it hurts. Go crawl back into your hole and stay there.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

fromo1946
fromo1946
12:57 pm June 25, 2019 at 12:57 pm

Looking for you on your broom, Mad Max is at it again…why is she even in Congress? She’s a blithering idiot!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    1:09 pm June 25, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    With the internet available to all it’s getting harder to attain the idiot level of Blithering.
    I believe the levels are Democrat, Snowflake, Basic idiot, Complete Idiot, Blithering Idiot, Former Democrat President, Former and future Democrat Presidential Candidate.

    You make it sound as if it isn’t a major accomplishment. She’s so good at it, naturally, that she truly deserves a cape and a mask.
    No spandex!

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
ac0522
ac0522
1:03 pm June 25, 2019 at 1:03 pm

Well, Maxine, why is a drone like yourself being allowed into US airspace since a great majority of US citizens consider you to be a crook, a traitor & a rabble rousing enemy of the people, as well as an enemy of common sense, decency or ethical standards?

So, using the only type of speech that Maxine favors & understands, I hope she bites herself & drops dead from her own poisonous venom.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

overlord
overlord
1:42 pm June 25, 2019 at 1:42 pm

Can’t fix stupid.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Richard Pierce
Richard Pierce
1:46 pm June 25, 2019 at 1:46 pm

Congratulations to Maxine. She holds two prestigious spots in Webster’s American Dictionary. When you look up STUPID and IGNORANT her picture is next to both.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

jb80538
jb80538
1:50 pm June 25, 2019 at 1:50 pm

She needs to retire! She has lost the last bit of functioning gray matter between her ears

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Leave a Reply