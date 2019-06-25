Maxine Waters supports Iran, blames Trump: Why was the unmanned drone in Iran’s airspace?

House Financial Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters accused President Trump of provoking Iran, saying he gets “no credit” for halting a retaliatory attack last week on the Middle East country after Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. drone.

“Trump, you get no credit for so-called stopping the strike against Iran. Why was the unmanned drone in Iran’s airspace? Why the surveillance? Don’t provoke and then pretend innocence,” the California Democrat tweeted Sunday.

While Iran has admitted to shooting down the drone, they dispute the U.S. claim that the drone was flying over international waters, saying it was within their territory.

Mr. Trump imposed Monday new “hard-hitting” sanctions on Iran, denying Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others access to financial networks.

Meanwhile, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Texas Republican, called out Ms. Waters for believing Iran’s account over Mr. Trump’s.

“This is a shocking comment from a House Committee Chairwoman. She is literally repeating the lies of the Iranian regime. What a disgrace. Maxine Waters’ hate for Trump runs so deep that she is willing to take Iran’s side over the word of our military,” he tweeted.

• David Boyer contributed to this story.

