Maxine Waters renews impeachment call after Trump’s ‘very low I.Q. individual’ insult
Congresswoman Maxine Waters attends the Black Girls Rock! Awards at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Maxine Waters renews impeachment call after Trump’s ‘very low I.Q. individual’ insult

Rep. Maxine Waters, California Democrat, repeated her call for Congress to impeach President Trump after he called her a “very low I.Q. individual” at his Saturday rally.

Mr. Trump told the crowd that “we have to defeat Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, a very low I.Q. individual,” then referred to her ongoing push for him to be impeached.

“Ever see her? You ever see her? ‘We will impeach him! We will impeach the president,'” he said at the rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. “But he hasn’t done anything wrong. ‘It doesn’t matter, we will impeach him.’ She’s a low I.Q. individual. You can’t help it. She really is.”

Ms. Waters responded later that night by slamming the president’s brainpower at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual dinner in Los Angeles.

“Don’t forget, this man who’s disparaging me has been called stupid, ignorant, uninformed, unhinged and a moron by his own staff and appointees,” Ms. Waters told the crowd at the J.W. Marriott. “And so he had the nerve to attack me.”

Before her speech, she told the Advocate that she believes the case for impeachment is stronger than ever, citing the investigation into Russian collusion by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“I’ve always believed that there was enough there certainly to impeach him, and I believe even more so now that Mueller has been more than connecting the dots,” she said.

She added that she was “not surprised at all” by his comments, and that she thought the impeachment talk “bothers him a lot.”

“I’ve been saying some things about him for a while. I think it’s gotten to him, finally. I’ve been very vocal, and I’ve been very confrontational almost,” she said.

The congresswoman also took a jab at the intelligence of a member of the Trump cabinet, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

“Under Secretary Carson’s leadership–that’s Ben Carson I’m talking about. That’s the one that they say is so brilliant? Brain surgeon? Send him back to the operating room. We don’t need him in HUD,” said Ms. Waters in a video of the speech posted by the Advocate.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was pulled into the back-and-forth Sunday by “Meet the Press” host host Chuck Todd, who grilled him over the president’s statements at the rally, including the “low I.Q.” remark.

“You know he likes to put names on people,” said Mr. Mnuchin. “He did that through the entire presidential election, including all the Republicans that he beat. These are campaign rally issues.”

An irate Todd asked if that was “acceptable behavior for the rest of the administration, too.”

“This is something that is at a campaign rally and the president likes making funny names,” said Mr. Mnuchin.

Mr. Trump spoke at the rally to drum up support for Republican Rick Saccone, who’s running in Tuesday’s special congressional election against Democrat Conor Lamb.

Join the discussion

  1. Put up or shut up Maxi.

    Take the exact same mental competency test that trump ACED.

    We don’t need to measure your IQ to know it’s low, but you DO sound mentally disturbed.. get help

    • If it weren’t for Maxine Waters and Sheila Jackson Lee, how would we know just what the legally insane in America think? These two combined IQs have to add to less than room temp. Here is something even more chilling, just imagine those who vote for them! I don’t think I can ever forget SJL saying how proud she was of Americans landing on Mars. Must be her home planet. Hey! Maxine, when the Congressional committee that investigated the phony Russian dossier and all the lies that you and the rest of the DNC demagogues said were just that FICTION. I am sure that you will be the first to step to the microphones and say something ignorant all over again. De ja phooey!

    • Trump is right again. If Maxine was smarter, she’d recognize her own lack of intelligence. But she’s too stupid to see how dumb she really is.

  3. .., I see ‘now’ why the Raiders are leaving Oakland, California. All of the positive things that Ms. Waters ‘can’ be doing for her constituency.., she invests the bulk of her public time with ‘unfounded’ impeachment talks about our beloved President.

    Reading her ‘bio’, she was born eighty years ago in rural Missouri; at time that ‘color’ did make a difference.., perhaps she should let the past go and concentrate on the issues she was elected to be concerned with.

  5. Perhaps IQ test should be given to all in congress…….I’m sure Hank Johnson of Ga. would ace the test. Just don’t ask him anything about Guam and additional Naval personnel congregating on one side of the island..

  6. Ever go to the fair? Ever visit the booth with the idiot sitting on a plank above a vat of water? No matter how many times she gets dumped by you hitting the bull’s eye with the baseball, she just keeps climbing, soaking wet like a drowned mop, out on the plank and taunting the crowd. JABBER, JABBER, BLAB, BLAB! Then WHOOSH, back in the drink — AGAIN! I love it! That’s Maxine’s CALLING: To make ME feel good when I hit the bull’s eye and she gets the plank ripped out from under her fat butt. And since I can’t or really WON’T go anywhere near her, I’ll watch President Trump slap that bull’s eye with another baseball and listen for the PLOP-Whoosh as she hits the puddle again. Yup, Maxi-mouth, that’s your calling!

  8. Maxine, without a shred of evidence of collusion, you can give it up! Impeachment is not a possibility, and even a low IQ individual should realize this. However, I ask that you keep it up as it’s quite entertaining to us deplorable President Trump supporters!!!

  9. Once again, Maxine you run your mouth like a parrot. It’s all you got, and yes, you must have proof of a crime to impeach. But, like yourself, when you lose your reelection bid in November, there is 30 plus years of evidence of the crimes you have committed. Question will be how many trees are we going to kill, typing and Printing up your Charge sheet and Indictment? So keep squawking like the parrot you are, you can get the jail cell ready for HRC, Pelosi, Wasserman/Schultz, Lynch, and Rice… and by the way HRC & Pelosi like their Scotch Neat not on the Rocks.

    • And they like their clothes laid out for them and their beds turned down as well. Might as well continue kissing their buts while you all are living in Clinton Federal Penitinary in New Hampshire. Because that is where you will be retiring too. Unless we can figure out a way, to place you all on “The Rock” in San Francisco Bay.

  10. Too bad she cannot be “impeached” or at least thrown out of office, but then we are dealing with California.. Just saying.

    • I’ve never understood WHY it is a president can be impeached, but not a senator or member of the house, WHEN BY Presidential line of succession, they can ALL be put into the white house.

  11. The law requires that you live in the district you represent, so when will Sessions quit sitting on his hands and do something? She either needs to move into her district, which she has enriched so much during her tenure in office. Also, no armed bodyguards, since guns are so horrible!

  12. Ms Waters, If you don’t have the integrity to resign your position, I hope the voters throw you out big-time the next election. You are clueless! And you do not deserve to be serving my great nation.

  13. Not only is Mueller not connecting any dots he’s not been able to find any dots. Everything he’s done to date involves things that happened before the people joined the campaign or in the case of Flynn things that were already known. And remember Dir. Comey said that Flynn did not lie to the agents. Add to that we have proof that McCabe changed the interrogatories and didn’t keep the originals and I don’t see how Flynn can be convicted.
    As to Page, the FBI has had him under surveillance for over 4 years and don’t have anything on the guy they can charge him with. He’s still walking around free.
    Nunberg was a low level volunteer and there’s nothing he can know.
    Manafort is going to walk because the FISA warrant was obtained illegally and can’t be used against him.
    Notice no mention of President Trump in all this. That’s why Mueller is trying to investigate his business dealings long before he even declared for the presidency. Grasping at straws. Witch hunt. But he has to continue until after the mid term elections to help the Democrats.

  15. Johns Hopkins and Fairfield Universities

    Airplane crews and I’ve had the displeasure of interfacing with Representative Maxine Waters on far too many occasions primarily on Friday night flights from Washington, D.C. to LAX. Maxine’s definitely a piece of work. What the president is calling you Maxine is only a tip of the iceberg! If the shoe fits…wear it!

    Fred Harden III aka “GreyHairandGreyMatter”

  16. If I were a Democrat, I would be embarrassed by her. As it is, I’m so happy people like her and Nancy are running that party. HAHAHAHA!

  18. Truth Hurts !! Problem is they can talk say anything about anyone but Lord forbid you say something ( that is true ) against them, they get their little feelings hurt.. awhhh poor thing .. lol

  20. m. waters is both extraordinarily evil and stupid and she will always be that way because she doesn’t know any better. And, of course, she’s one of the biggest racists in the country too. Sad that the people who elect her base their vote on the color of her skin as the only criteria to vote for her – so, they’re as much of a dimwit as she is.

  25. Maxine is more like to be impeached than President Trump. She doesn’t even live in her own district. She lives with all the white folks up in Hancock Park. As far as IQ goes maybe we could have a Spelling Bee between Waters, Jackson-Lee, Lewis, Wilson and Cummings. First question, can you spell the word Bee?

