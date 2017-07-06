Maxine Waters on Ben Carson: ‘I am going to take his a** apart’

Rep. Maxine Waters said Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson doesn’t care about poor people and vowed to “take his a– apart” during a speech to black activists Saturday.
The California Democrat continued her calls to impeach President Trump on the Essence Festival stage in New Orleans, but she also took aim at Mr. Carson for his recent comments about immigrants and poor people.
“Ben Carson was appointed to be the HUD secretary,” Ms. Waters said, Essence reported. “He knows nothing about the mission of HUD. He doesn’t care about people in public housing. He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault. And he doesn’t know the difference between an immigrant and a slave.”
“And if he thinks when he comes before my committee, where I am the ranking member of the [House Financial Services Committee], that I am going to give him a pass, I am going to take his a– apart,” she reportedly said.
Ms. Waters was referring to Mr. Carson’s remarks in March, when he referred to slaves brought to America as “immigrants.” He later clarified that “the slave narrative and immigrant narrative” in America are “two entirely different experiences.”
He was also criticized in May after he suggested poverty was largely due to people having the “wrong mindset.”
Ms. Waters told the crowd that she’s “taking off the gloves” with the Trump administration.
“I don’t honor him, I don’t respect him, and I am not going to tolerate him,” she said of the president, Essence reported. “I am going to do everything I can do to get him impeached.”
Ms. Water reportedly ended her speech by leading an “impeach 45” chant.
Maxine with her wig Waters, who is the ranking member of the “House Financial Services Committee”. How does a Congressman become the ranking member of the “House Financial Services Committee” when she (Maxine wig Waters) has a less than kindergarten education. This shows you what idiots are in Congress.
How does someone as ignorant, hateful, and mentally ill, keep getting sent to congress? Her constituents are equally ignorant, hateful, and mentally ill.
Is it Maxine or Max? Is it a man or a woman? She escapes criticism because she always plays the race card because it’s the only defense she has. She needs to be investigated for not living in her district which is almost totally black, but living in a multi-million dollar home outside of the district of her voters. All she’s accomplished over many years in Congress is to enrich herself and her family beyond belief. She is the perfect reason for term limits. She has made disgusting remarks about the GOP, Ben Carson and our president. She screeches to impeach him, but she is the one who should be impeached. Takes one to know one.
I’d ask the people who vote for this ignorant individual to take a hard look at her and then themselves. She, and those like her, are an embarrassment to our Country and to them for accepting her. In addition to being a fool she’s a fraud. And she becomes more & more outrageous because she thinks she’s protected. Even Libs could find a better choice that this moron!
Maxine, can you say, “HATE SPEECH?!”
It’s a shame Redd Foxx passed away as he could be useful today by telling Esther to shut up.
So all the talk is about Trump being Presidential when he is simply defending himself but this 2 bit witch can say anything she wants and gets re-elected as part of the Tyrannical Black Caucus. I’m so tired of the double standard by the “Tolerant left” which means bow down and do what I want and screw what you want or you believe.
as a representative of the people one would have to wonder just how ignorant her constituents must be. Max the moron has proven she and the rest of the DEMs are and always have been the racists and obstructionists and that they seek only to destroy the freedoms and the rights this nation were founded on. Face the truth Maxine you should remain silent and let the people think you a racist moron instead of opening you mouth and removing all doubt by spewing your bile and hatred for this nation and OUR first TRUE president and leader in eight years.
So how long has she been a politician and did nothing for the poor but won’t even give Ben a chance. Hypocrite, made sure her family got paid though.