Maxine Waters goes on name calling rampage against Trump

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:50 am May 30, 2019
Rep. Maxine Waters criticized President Trump Tuesday for endorsing a statement over the weekend by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is “a low-IQ” individual and dismissed worries about the rogue regime’s recent weapons tests.

“Trump is an embarrassing unAmerican traitor! How dare he denounce and belittle VP Biden on foreign soil on Memorial Day! How can these spineless Republicans look their spouses and children in the face and claim to teach them patriotism,” the California Democrat tweeted.

“America’s disgraceful president is totally out of control! He is now supporting murderous dictator Kim Jong-Un who is testing ballistic missiles and threatening the United States. Does Trump’s desire to be a dictator supercede the security of his own country,” she said.

“Low life Trump – lying, crooked, tax evader, porn star fornicator – should take his ridiculous self home, resign, and free us of what we will have to do to impeach him and throw him out of office,” she said.

Mr. Biden’s presidential campaign responded to Mr. Trump’s comments, saying it was “beneath the dignity of this office.”

“To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former vice president speaks for itself and it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocrats at the expense of our institutions — whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong-Un,” the spokeswoman said.

3 Comments

rockthistown
rockthistown
12:34 pm May 30, 2019 at 12:34 pm

“How dare he denounce & belittle VP Biden on foreign soil on Memorial Day!”

Ahem . . . er, Auntie Max, here’s a newsflash for ya. Number 1. He didn’t ‘denounce’ Biden, Number 2. Obama belittled AMERICA on foreign soil, Number 3. Biden insults Trump every chance he gets.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
12:43 pm May 30, 2019 at 12:43 pm

“Maxine Waters goes on name calling rampage against Trump”

Kinda points out the deranged character of the top Democrats and actually shows the mentality of the Democrat Party.

Do these Fools really think that our President Donald Trump really cares if the deranged Democrats call him names? Only the “useful idiots” and the “Snowflakes” are impressed with this type of behavior. Rational adults see it a juvenile and silly.

petroskhan
petroskhan
1:01 pm May 30, 2019 at 1:01 pm

I’m confused by this whole article. I mean…I don’t get it.

Is there anyone on this entire planet – with a functional brain – that actually cares what Maxine Waters thinks? Or…wait…DOES she think?

But really…who cares what she says, or what she does? I’m terribly, terribly confused…

