Maxine Waters finally slapped with House call to censure, resign

A Republican lawmaker, Rep. Andy Biggs from Arizona, slapped Rep. Maxine Waters with a measure of censure and a call to resign.
The bigger shock here is that it took that long for someone in the House to take this action.
Waters has been a thorn in the Democrats’ side — albeit a gift that keeps on giving to the Republicans — since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s administration because of her over-the-top rhetoric and Tourette syndrome-like rantings. Some on the left no doubt share her deranged views; others, of less fire and brimstone, have perhaps kept silent on her raging because they regard her media appearances in the vein of a useful idiot taking center stage.
But in recent weeks, she’s grown progressively more bizarre — dangerous, even.
“If you think we’re rallying now,” Waters just said during a rally in Los Angeles, “you ain’t seen nothing yet. If you see anybody from that [Trump] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”
And so the left has indeed been doing, most recently booting Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, from a restaurant in Virginia — and then reportedly following along to catcall as members of her family went to a different diner to eat.
Want to see more of the effect of what Waters has been calling for, in action?
Ask Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. She was booed by anti-Trumpers at a Mexican restaurant — taunted by other anti-Trumpers outside her home.
“Increasing threats to Homeland Security include burned animal carcass left on staffer’s porch,” ran one recent ABC Radio headline.
Biggs has had enough, and is pointing fingers Waters‘ way for the too-fiery rhetoric and the seeming calls to arms against Team Trumpers.
It’s about time.
“[Waters‘ comments] do not become somebody who’s in Congress,” Biggs said, The Hill reported. “So we just introduced it, we have some co-sponsors, but what she did was to basically incite people to come after and attack members of the president’s Cabinet. And also spread that out to more people.”
The measure calls for Waters to step down from office, apologize to the White House “for endangering their lives and sowing seeds of discord,” and acknowledge, in writing, that she was wrong — that harassment and violence aren’t proper ways to express political dissent.
Waters says she’s done nothing wrong, that she can’t help how other people express themselves in public, and that she “believe[s] in peaceful protest.” But that’s hardly believable.
The California congresswoman has been itching for a Trump impeachment since before the day of inauguration, and her rhetoric has gone from fiery and over-the-top to outright insane — and the media has been reporting on this progression at every step of the way. She has no plausible deniability here.
She knows her rhetoric has been an issue. And she’s had plenty of opportunity to repent.
That a fellow member of her House is finally taking up votes to cast her from office is an about-time moment in politics. It’s not that Waters doesn’t have the right, under the First Amendment, to speak as she wishes.
It’s that taxpayers — her bosses — have a right to demand she act as a proper humble public servant. And if she can’t, then these same taxpayers have a right to demand she resign. Biggs‘ resolution only recognizes that reality.
• Cheryl Chumley
If I’m not mistaken, inciting to riot is a crime. She should be prosecuted and jailed.
That doesn’t apply to Democrats. Al Sharpton incited a riot that got several people killed. The media yawned and walked away.
That is why we imo, need to PURGE out the obama/clinton holdovers in the FBI and DOIJ. SO THAT WAY WE CAN GET back, to ENFORCING the rule of law on all.. STOP letting commucrats get away with all they do!
As we have all seen, rarely do Democrats get charged with crimes NO MATTER WHAT they do. Just look at the example; Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, Lois Lerner, Harry Reid and even Obama.
First I want to thank you for your service in the Navy, Scruffy. Your statement is so true, but it’s time someone spoke out. Someone will be hurt or killed if this keeps on.
Aha! But Democrats do NOT own the DOJ and FBI anymore. Trials and orange suits are on order.
Certainly looks to ME, like they are still in charge of them..
This is damn right shame full. THIS WOMAN HAS NO RESPECT OR INTELLIGENCE to represent the American people. Even the staffer that said f-Trump in congress , then went and hid should be in jail. Hatred and bigotry works both ways. Or at least it should. If this would be done in Russia you would never here from these people again. I am starting to think Russia is more civilized than our country. The liberals and democrats should be considered domestic terrorist! They consider themselves above the law of the land.
Please sign (as I did) ActForAmerica's petition calling for Maxipad's expulsion!:
http://www.actforamerica.org/maxinewaterspetition?utm_campaign=maxinewaterspetition&utm_medium=email&utm_source=actforamerica
Already signed it. And about TIME Congress got up off their WORTHLESS self-serving butts and CENSURED this toxic old bag of venom and called for her removal! For a member of Congress to stand out in the street and HARRANGUE people to form MOBS and pursue, harass and (by implication) HARM members of Trump’s cabinet–along with Pres. Trump, himself and in her ongoing screed against half the country for failing to agree with her, Pres. Trump’s SUPPORTERS is a DISGRACE, and it needs to stop!
This crazy old moonbat is not fit IN ANY WAY to sit in Congress and vote on laws that affect the rest of us! The really SAD thing is she won’t be charged with inciting to riot, or any other crime–even though she is, arguably, the MOST corrupt member of Congress and no doubt guilty of NUMEROUS campaign financing and other crimes. She’ll waddle off into the sunset, pension at FULL PAY for the REST of her UGLY, MISERABLE, MISBEGOTTEN LIFE in hand. And THAT is the BIGGEST DISGRACE of all.
Sarah Sanders now has to have SECRET SERVICE protection. When did that ever happen–that even the President’s STAFF needed protection against the VIOLENT AND DERANGED LOONY LEFT? This toxic old pus-bag needs to PAY for that, if ONLY by losing her CUSHY GIG in Congress.
Censuring her, imo is not enough. SHE should be slapped with Criminal charges!
We have an inept Attorney General, who does not want to prosecute any politician. Secondly, you have the leadership in Congress, like Paul RINO Ryan and Mitch McConnell RINO who say and do nothing. The do nothings create an atmosphere of “I can get away with anything I want to get away with and there will be no consequences”.
WHICH IS WHY trump needs to fire sessions.. NOW!
Not only should Mrs. Waters resign! There are other political figures that have allowed their personal emotions to be shown across the world. This is America not to be viewed as some other foreign governments have allowed their statesmen to act on world news and this has nothing to do with nationality. When our politicians act in this manner it sends the wrong message to the public especially those not having been schooled at home or otherwise as to how we would like to see our citizens carry themselves both privately and in the public.
Kudos to Rep. Biggs for actually DOING something about Waters instead of just out-gassing about her dangerous, insane behavior.
Daily Caller today published an article about my representative, David Schweikert, who has had a huge increase in the volume of death threats he’s received, including threats to his adopted daughter. Just incredible.
And what do we hear from the legacy mainstream Democrat-servile media? A few mumbled “I don’t condone” comments. This is what some call “praise by faint damnation”.
Congratulations Democrats! You must be so proud. (I used to be one of you. Thanks, Maxine, for vindicating, again, my decision to leave your party.)
It is good that Rep Biggs is calling for sensure of Maxine Waters. The only thing that would be better is if a Democrat had called for it. I believe in the two party system. I believe we need that balance. However, as an independent I have, at times, crossed the party lines. Never again will I vote for a democrat. The actions of the Democrats since President Trump was elected is beyond disgusting. President Trump was duly elected. It is up to us, as Americans to stand by him.
Dleeper. THIS IS WHY I honestly feel, the COPS need to do MORE against those who MAKE these death threats.. Start charging them with attempted murder…
Knowing the extraordinary level of ignorance of her base, they’ll find someone even more incompetent to vote for if she resigns.
Looking forward to this idiot being removed from our government and hopefully put in prison for many years. Hopefully we can seize her assets and use them to take care of our Veterans! She needs to be locked up forever and never allowed to speak to the press. What a loser, what an imbecile. She has not one brain cell that is currently active! She is also one of the most racist individuals in America. Censor her, remove her, incarcerate her, get rid of her!
I agree with you 100% , but don’t hold your breath wating for her to be removed or even suffer any consequences. The cries of “RACISM” would echo throughout the land, and we all know that racism is worse than murder. I’m sure she’s snorting derisively and laughing at the threat to censure her.
YEa. It will be a cold day in hell, before she’s actually fired or criminally charged. EVEN THOUGH that’s exactly what she deserves.
So apropos that this cow has become the spokesperson for the Commucrat party—hateful, bigoted, hypocritical and racist to the core. Thank you senator Biggs for standing UP and taking action.
From the article:
“The bigger shock here is that it took that long for someone in the House to take this action.”
Unfortunately, I’m not shocked at all. With few exceptions, the Republican party as a whole (Trump not included) has been nothing but a bunch of gutless, milquetoast, little squishes for the better part of the last half century.
They are so scared of the liberal media calling them racists or bigots or homophobes, that they would rather cower in the corner rather than exhibit the guts to stand up for what’s right and decent. The reason they don’t stand up is because, in many cases, they are just as corrupt as the communist liberals and don’t want to draw any attention to themselves, lest someone starts digging up their dirt.
I will give full credit to Representative Biggs for taking a stand, and I thank him for doing so. Would it be that the rest of the Republican party was to also find some backbone and stand with him.
Agreed. If someone is a gutless milquetoast little squish and they want to let him/herself be walked all over by liberals inside the beltway, all they have to do is run for Congress as a Republican and be a doormat for the rest of their miserable lives. There is something very pathological about that and any Conservative who aspires to be a member of Congress should seek professional help. Not only is Liberalism a mental illness, but so too is the desire to be a politician.
Ahh, a like minded compatriot. Been saying for some time that the primary reason America has been in decline for the past fifty-odd years is this “two party” outfit in our vaunted gubment. The two parties are Democrat/Progressive/Socialist/Communist and Democrat Lite!
I also give credit where its due, BUT Its because we DO HAVE so many gutless wonders in office, that this sort of ‘standing up for what’s right’ IS SO RARE, as to be actually news worthy
Sharpton’s not in Congress–but McCain is and it’s now proven he and Lois Lerner conspired to turn the IRS into a political agency and harass and threaten conservative groups. He should be censured and expelled.
This senile old hag along with her sister senile hag, Pelosi are the DNC’s problem “children”. Their inability or outright unwillingness to corral these two shows that 1. They tacitly approve of their behaviors and 2. Do not want to clean up their own party! And you would want them in control! REALLY?
Gary M, we had ALL better pray–and vote like our LIVES depended on it–because with the level of deranged, MINDLESS HATRED on display amongst the “useful idiots” of the LOONY LEFT and their EQUALLY deranged “leaders,” our lives very well MAY depend on keeping them out of power.
If these LOONS were to get control of Congress and the Presidency again, I can see “reducation camps” and WHOLESALE MURDERS for Conservatives and Christians in our future. They might want to consider that MILLIONS of us are ARMED, and, if forced to do so, we WILL defend ourselves against these nuts. So before they start the CIVIL WAR they seem to be spoiling for, they had better stop and consider that fact.
Is it any WONDER they are trying so hard to nullify the Second Amendment and DISARM the patriots of America?
The “elite” having lost control now supports anarchy anywhere and everywhere. It will then allied itself with the far left against the American people.
It is all about the destruction of the “Culture”! But who was in charge of the Culture” if not the ELITE!
When it stinks, it usually starts from the head/elite.
Waters is not alone. Thugish Eric Bauman is the chair of the CA Dems. Here is what he writes:
Eric C. Bauman
June 27 at 7:08 AM
Breaking: The Trumpian right-wing #SCOTUS has sided with those wanting to stifle the voices of working men and women, limiting their ability to have political impact. We stand with our brothers and sisters despite Janus v AFSCME. #YouWillNotBeSilenced An injury to one is an injury to all!
Funny, i know a # of workers who are unionized (electricians) who say BECAUSE OF HOW union rules are now, THEIR voices are the ones currently being stifled, all because its the UNION leadership who decides where the union’s money goes (politically), and 99% of the time, its to the DNC.. Even if its member base is vastly more republican than democrat..
THIS Decision, imo finally evens the playing field.
Oh, the liberal media is going to bleed from their eyes over this one. A white male republican calling for the censure of a black female liberal! They’re going to play the race card to the max. Just watch.
Gerrymandering keeps these whacks in office. Nobody, with any modicum of common sense, would elect, let alone reelect time after time, anybody this whacky and self-serving!
I predict that toxic old bag of VENOM, Mad Maxine Waters will be painted as a poor, innocent victim of President Trump’s “racism” before the day is over, by the LYING in-the-tank-for-COMMUNISM media hacks.
I certainly won’t be shocked, when the media hags crawl out and start hurling the race AND Gender card around.. trying to silence this republican’s Censure vote..
Mas Maxine isn’t fit to be trash collector.
Who are the people that keep voting this lunatic in? I think we need some kind of intervention in her districk, maybe there is some bad stuff in the water system.
I think Nancy “Queen of the Moonbats” Pelosi, Mad Maxine, Frederica “Talk to the hat” Wilson, Sheila Jackson Lee, Al Green, Elijah Cummins, Debbie Blabbermouth Schultz, Little Chuckie Schumer, and numerous OTHER DEMOCRATS currently in Congress are PROOF that we need a law requiring an IQ TEST before somebody is allowed to run for a position in the House OR the Senate.
Mad Maxine the Maniac is a perfect example of the radical left (did I repeat myself?) and is a good case to be “institutionalized”. She sure is a bad reflection on the voters who put her in office. What were they thinking? Better yet, are the capable of thinking?
Please don’t resign, Maxine. You’re one of the Republicans best assets.
You might want to re-think that, Armadillo and MAG911. Do we really want somebody like this TOXIC LOON voting on laws enacted upon the rest of us? We might not ALWAYS be in the majority, and her INSANE HATRED of all things Conservative and American could well become part of the canon of American LAW.
IT needs to be removed, because IT is not fit in ANY WAY to exercise that level of authority responsibly!
AND if she does get allowed to stay, THAT PROVES yet again, to fellow libtards, “DO what you want, there will be no repercussions”..
IMO that is a lot WORSE for us, than kicking her out is..
I think it’s counterproductive, and acting just as crazy as Maxine Waters to censure her BEFORE the 2018 midterms. Just running ads of Maxine Waters’ rants is certain to help Republicans sweep all competitive districts.
As they say, “hope springs eternal, as long as there is breath.” If, however, the “Republican” masses act in the manner of ALL previous mid term elections, and FAIL to “turn out” to vote, President Trump may get reelected in 2020, but his entire remaining 1st term, as well as the 2nd, will be as a “Lame Duck” unable to do even half of what he has already accomplished!
Which is why i keep saying, we NEED TO NOT get apathetic, and get the hell out and vote!
JUST research who you are going to vote for, first. Don’t just vote for someone cause he has an “R” by his name.
AlanMcIntire, don’t be NAIVE! Her “district” is so GERRYMANDERED and the voters in her district so ABYSMALLY STUPID that I think it is virtually IMPOSSIBLE to UNSEAT this toxic old bag of venom by voting her out. THAT is why she is STILL in Congress–though CLEARLY INCOMPETENT–after all these years! Besides, she needs to be BRANDED as the toxic old harpy she IS, and held ACCOUNTABLE for her big, OBNOXIOUS MOUTH and the toxic things that spew out of it every time she OPENS that UGLY ORIFICE. It might serve as a “lesson” to OTHER TOXIC LOONS among the Commucrats not to engage in this incendiary INCITEMENT of racial/political division and strife!
Democrats are dropping like flies can’t wait for midterms the blue wave is actually the tidy bowl man swirling down like the democrats
That may be true in THIS election, Brian Dougherty. It MIGHT even be true in 2020. But with the numbers of completely BRAINWASHED Leftist Loon-bots being “graduated” from the public school and college indoctrination SHEEP FACTORIES, and the RELENTLESS dog and pony shows being staged to TRIGGER those clueless kids and manipulating them to VOTE COMMUNIST, those of us who are capable of rational thought will eventually simply be OVERWHELMED by the masses of “useful idiots” the COMMUNISTS have created for themselves. THEY are multiplying exponentially EVERY YEAR, while many of US are old and dying out. Hate to be a pessimist, but I don’t see any OTHER way for this to end.
Just look at an AVOWED Daughter of a socialist, and one herself, unseating the Commucrat in NY…
It will be interesting to watch if this even happens. Unlike ‘some’ Republicans, the Democrats are ALL IN for corruption, and are joined together at the hip! Nixon was forced out because his own party joined in the process. See the Clinton years for how many Democrats signed on for censure of ANY of theirs, let alone impeachment! Last I heard, America is only made up of about 20% Liberals/progressives. It would be impossible for that contingent to exercise ANY power without others signing on – including pseudo Republicans, a.k.a. Democrat Lites. America is in so deep that hip waders are no help. Tens of Millions supported a convicted out of her own mouth “criminal,” and an avowed “Socialist/Communist” during the election of 2016. NY just nominated a Socialist in a primary to become a member of Congress, and she will probably win, since “common sense” long ago departed NY. Better than censure of Waters, I want someone to “follow her money,” and determine how she has become a millionaire, able to afford million dollar digs, by “serving” in Congress….
“[Waters‘ comments] do not become somebody who’s in Congress,”
Actually they define those in Congress, if not in word, in thought and deed. Particularly the Left followed closely by their Ladies’ Auxiliary, the RINOS.
If one of Mad Maxine’s deranged LIBTARD followers decides to act on her incitement and harms or KILLS a member of Pres. Trump’s cabinet or anybody ELSE they decide is “the enemy”, this toxic old bag of venom needs to be charged as an ACCESSORY to that crime. Because it might be the nut case’s GUN that fires the shot, but it is Maxine Water’s BIG, OBNOXIOUS MOUTH that loaded the gun.
Not just an accessory, but an INSTIGATOR..