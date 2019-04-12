Maxine Waters’ EPIC fail on student loans; Ocasio-Cortez supports Omar’s 9/11 comments?

Maxine Waters chairs the House Financial Services committee, and this week she went after the evil bank CEOs about their involvement in the student loan “crisis.” Uh, there was just one problem. Also, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is taking heat for backing Ilhan Omar’s 911 comments and telling Rep. Dan Crenshaw — a former Navy SEAL — to do something about terrorism. Plus, I’ll show you a candidate who’s even farther to the left than AOC.

During a hearing this week, Waters was grilling bank CEOs. She had the leaders from seven different banks including: Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America. At one point, she decided to take these people to task for the so-called “student loan crisis.” As the bank CEOs pointed out, they got out of the student loan business when the government took it over in 2010. It appears Maxine Waters didn’t get that memo.

Also, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is supporting Ilhan Omar’s outrageous comments about 911. Not only that, Ocasio-Cortez is blasting Rep. Dan Crenshaw and telling him to do something about terrorism. That’s right… she’s telling a former Navy SEAL, someone who lost his eye while fighting terrorism, to fight terrorism. Disgraceful. Plus, meet the candidate who’s even farther to the left than AOC. Check out today’s show for all the details.

