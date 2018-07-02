Maxine Waters claims death threats: ‘You better shoot straight’

Rep. Maxine Waters said those who want to harm her had better “shoot straight because there’s nothing like a wounded animal.”
The California Democrat’s comments at a rally Saturday in Los Angeles protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies days after the veteran lawmaker said she had to cancel speaking events in Alabama and Texas this weekend due to death threats.
Those threats came after she exhorted opponents of Trump’s immigration policies to confront and harass Cabinet members wherever possible.
“Already you have members of your Cabinet who have been booed out of restaurants,” she said in remarks last weekend directed at the president.
Waters, who has repeatedly called for Trump’s impeachment, was apparently pointing to an incident last week in which Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was confronted by protesters at an upscale Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C.
In addition, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the owner of a Virginia restaurant asked her to leave Friday night because of her association with Trump.
Trump warned Rep. Maxine Waters on Monday to “be careful what you wish for” after the California Democrat called on activists to confront White House officials over their immigration policies.
“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party,” Trump tweeted. “She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”
It’s not the first time Waters has suggested people thinking of firing at her should have good aim.
At a town hall meeting in Ingelwood last year, Waters was criticizing Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, when she heard a pop.
“I don’t know what the sound was,” she told the crowd without flinching. “But whoever it is, if it’s a shot, you better shoot straight!”
BINGO! The demented Liberal Democrat Party and their Snowflakes are a destructive enemy to our country. Just like Obama they are trying to divide and conquer. I find it amazing that there are so many “useful idiots” that bow down to this abomination that calls itself the Democrat Party.
Always play the victim, right Mad Max?
and she called herself an animal with the ‘wounded animal’ comment
No need to worry about shooting straight. Those that oppose and are willing to assert themselves above the law are likely those who spend their weekends sending lead down range. At least she got the “animal” analogy right.
The only death threats she has ever had were those voices in her own muddled mind encouraging her to off herself! Most impotent idiots will make up death threats in order to get sympathy from their idiot voter base supporters. Even the most radical conservative would never consider taking a shot at Waters … a really stupid waste of ammunition.
and no conservative would want to make her a martyr
Maxine Waters may be much more qualified then Hillary Clinton and Obama to head the Democrat Party. Take your party, protest, and simply chants back to the primitive jungles of Africa Maxine.
“I don’t know what the sound was,” Only someone with the IQ of 20 points lower than their age believes they will actually hear the shot that kills them! If you can ask the question, if it was a shot, they missed, or you WERE NOT the target….
I would not believe anything she or any other politician said unless I could read the original first. I would like to have the security investigate this claim. It would be funny if this were a made up hoax just to get her some attention. In the video she is claiming that this immigration BS is all President Trump’s fault. What she is refusing to say is that the separation of families at the border was done during the Obama regime also. Where was her indignation when Obama was doing the same thing that President Trump is doing? Oh, right, that was being done by a black, democrat, liberal, socialist dictator wanabe.
The People should realize Mean Maxine has been in Congress for almost 30 years and has only pushed 3 bills. Her greatest achievement is “renaming the post office”. Obviously she has Voted on other bills but exactly how she was told to Vote by Pelosi. So for the weak minded who continue to elect her she does not even live in her district! Compton has continued to become a ghetto while Maxine lives in a $6million house in a predominantly white neighborhood.