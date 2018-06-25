Maxine Waters calls for attacks against entire Trump administration

Rep. Maxine Waters, California Democrat, called for total social warfare against the entire Trump administration, cheering on those who in recent days have attacked or rebuffed them at restaurants and their homes, and calling for more in that vein.

“Let’s stay the course, let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” she said at a speech, the video of which was posted Sunday on social media by conservatives.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

She said all Trump administration officials should not be allowed anywhere in public.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome any more, anywhere,” she told the cheering crowd.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (8 votes cast)