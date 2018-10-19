Maxine Waters: Brett Kavanaugh ‘won’t rest easy in his job’

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters is predicting the backlash against newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh will continue well into his tenure.

Speaking to Black Hollywood Live before the 2018 Merge Summit in Los Angeles on Friday, Mrs. Waters had some words of encouragement for people who feel dejected by the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh, who faced allegations of committing sexual misconduct more than 30 years ago.

“Never stop,” she instructed liberals, according to a clip flagged by NTK Network on Monday. “That is what we have to do with what happened to Kavanaugh and this confirmation process.

“It was heartbreaking, but I think women are not going to recede,” she said. “Women are going to continue to confront what took place in that confirmation and him. And he won’t rest easy in his job.”

Mrs. Waters said it’s important for voters to dust themselves off ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

“As we go through life, we’re going to have the good times and we’re going to have the not-so-good times,” she said. “Even if you’re feeling a little down, get a good night’s rest and get up and get ready to go all over again.”

In a separate interview with Fab TV at the same event, the congresswoman said she only supports protests if they remain peaceful.

“Protest cannot be deemed violent. The only thing that can be deemed violent is if you touch somebody, you hit somebody, you shoot somebody. I don’t believe in violent protest. I believe in peaceful protest,” she said.

