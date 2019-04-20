Maxine Waters: AG Barr ‘basically a lackey and a sycophant’ for Donald Trump

Rep. Maxine Waters on Wednesday called Attorney General William P. Barr a “lackey and a sycophant” for President Trump, prior to the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“I never expected Barr to do anything that would be respectful to the members of Congress or to include us in any real way. He has proven himself. He auditioned for this job. He was chosen to protect the president of the United States and that’s exactly what he’s doing. I’m not surprised, I’m not even disgusted,” the House Financial Services Committee chair and California Democrat said in an interview with MSNBC.

She added Mr. Barr “is basically a lackey and a sycophant for the president of the United States of America.”

The attorney general will be releasing Thursday a redacted version of Mr. Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Barr released the summary of the report last month, saying Mr. Mueller did not recommend criminal conspiracy or obstruction charges against Mr. Trump or anyone on his team.

