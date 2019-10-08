Massive national pro-Trump rally set for Oct. 17

Loyal grassroots fans of President Trump are striking back at his political antagonists. Plans are underway for the “March for Trump: Stop Impeachment Now!” rallies — set for Oct. 17 at the Capitol, and at locations around the nation.

“We want our president to know he is not alone and we stand with him. Our president needs us more than ever before. We must not let him down,” say organizers from Women for America First, a nonprofit group that is the main force behind the march, information found here.

The plans are percolating. So far, buses for rally participants have already been booked to depart from New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Ohio and Connecticut.

“We are coming to Washington to support our president — to stand with him through this impeachment charade,” Amy Kremer, a longtime tea party activist and founder of the host organization — tells SiriusXM’s Breitbart News.

“Democrats are trying to subvert the will of the people and overturn the vote — and people are as mad as hell about it. It absolutely is a partisan witch hunt and the American people can see right through it,” Ms. Kremer said, noting that Trump fans are taking the impeachment accusations personally.

“People see it not just as an attack on the president but an attack on us,” Ms. Kremer said, adding that the tea party determination that once rallied the Republican-heartland base with similar rallies almost a decade ago is still alive and well.

“The tea party did it in 2010 and we have to do it again in 2020. We need Congress to get back to doing the business of the people,” Ms. Kremer said.

SOME UNEXPECTED TRUMP NUMBERS

As impeachment media coverage continues at a shrill pace, a surprise headline has surfaced: “Trump approval climbs to highest level of 2019 amid impeachment inquiry.”

Yes, a new poll reveals all. Despite the political drama unfolding in several sectors, President Trump’s approval has hit 49% in a new Hill/HarrisX poll — the highest ratings the president has received so far this year, according to the pollster. The finding is up two percentage points, and it is approaching the president’s highest mark with Hill/HarrisX poll — which was 51% in August 2018.

“Trump’s disapproval rating, meanwhile, dropped to 51%, which marks his lowest level so far this year,” the pollster said.

WHY THEY STILL LOVE TRUMP

The aforementioned poll is among several which reveal either hidden support for President Trump or strong disapproval of impeaching him — or even an “inquiry” into the matter. The reason for this trend is not rocket science.

“Here’s why Trump’s poll numbers are defying the impeachment mess. A very large number of Americans don’t have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they’re generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all out,” writes CNBC political and economic analyst Jake Novak.

“Trump was elected to be the ultimate disruptor and to play that disruptive role as much as possible. ‘Drain the swamp’ wasn’t just a campaign slogan, but a visceral feeling against establishment Washington in every way. Millions of Americans who voted for Trump and still support him chose him precisely because he is nasty, breaks the rules, and shows little respect for the political establishment at every level,” Mr. Novak continues.

“This is Donald Trump’s brand. Comedian Dennis Miller put it as succinctly as possible with a Facebook post where he simply wrote: ‘The simple fact is that if Trump was vaguely presidential he wouldn’t be President’.”

ARE WE TALKING ‘PANDORA’ HERE?

“Democrats opened the impeachment box, and they can’t close it,” writes Willis L. Krumholz, a contributor to The Federalist

“The Democrats’ case for impeachment is hopeless, but their motivation is simple. They whipped up their base into such a delusional frenzy during the ‘Russia investigation,’ they have to keep the narrative going at all costs. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faces a rebellion from her caucus if she doesn’t go along with it. Clearly, this is going to blow up in Democrats’ faces. In fact, the best thing that can happen for [President] Trump is for Democrats in the House to vote to impeach,” Mr. Krumholz says.

“Then Trump can talk about Democrats obsessing over impeachment, instead of a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada (which would help farmers and factory workers), bipartisan drug pricing reform, or infrastructure. The White House is and should be very confident, then. Trump’s approval rating is already up since this impeachment frenzy began. Democrats and the media probably just handed Trump a second term.”

‘COMEY’ THE MINISERIES

Of course Hollywood is interested in the saga of James B. Comey, and a major production centered on him is scheduled to begin in a matter of weeks.

“CBS Television Studios is assembling a powerhouse cast for a miniseries based on former FBI director James Comey’s memoir ‘A Higher Loyalty.’ Jeff Daniels has signed on to play Comey in the production, and Brendan Gleeson will also star as Donald Trump,” advises the Hollywood Reporter, an industry publication.

In addition, Michael Kelly — a veteran of the Netflix series “House of Cards” — will play Andrew McCabe, who became acting FBI director after Mr. Comey was fired by Mr. Trump.

” Billy Ray — who directed ‘Shattered Glass’ and ‘Captain Phillips’ — adapted the book and will direct the miniseries, which is scheduled to go into production in November. A premiere date hasn’t been set; CBS executives also have yet to decide whether the project will air on Showtime, CBS All Access or potentially both,” The Hollywood Reporter said.

POLL DU JOUR

• 31% of Americans overall trust the Supreme Court “a great deal” or “quite a lot”; 52% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 34% overall trust the high court “some”; 32% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 38% of Democrats agree.

• 18% trust the court “very little”; 9% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

• 9% don’t trust the court “at all”; 4% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 8% don’t know; 3% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 22-24 and released Friday.

—-

