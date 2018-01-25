Massive manhunt underway after Colorado sheriff deputy killed

(UPI) — Officers in Adams County, Colo., are looking for two suspects involved in an assault and shooting death of one of their deputies Wednesday evening.

The officer was shot and killed after responding to an assault call about 10 miles north of Denver, according to a Sheriff’s department statement.

Colorado Police Officers Foundation named the officer as Heath Gumm, 32, a deputy with the department since 2013.

As officers arrived at scene, a person matching the suspect description ran behind a house and pulled out a handgun, shooting at the deputies. Gumm was hit in the chest and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

One suspect was taken into custody but police are still hunting for two other people believed to be involved. Witnesses described them as light-skinned black or dark-skinned Hispanic men dressed in black clothing.

“The entire Sheriff’s Office is praying for the wife and family of our fallen deputy. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers as this is a very difficult time for everyone,” Adams County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Gov. John Hickenlooper also released a statement with sentiments about the killing.

“Tonight we watched as a community was on edge and a sheriff’s deputy was shot while responding to a call in Adams County. We are deeply saddened to learn that the deputy has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of the deputy killed.”

