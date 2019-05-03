Massive 82% spike in antisemitic hate crimes in New York City, NYPD finds

The New York Police Department has reported a massive increase in antisemitic hate crimes in the city, with the data showing an 82% increase in such incidents in the first three months of 2019.

The statistics, released on Thursday, also showed a 67% increase in overall hate crimes in New York City over the same period.

The Anti-Defamation League’s 2018 audit of antisemitic incidents published earlier this week found that there was an even bigger rise of antisemitic hate crime in New York State – an increase of 170% from the third to the fourth quarter of 2018.

In the latest in the ongoing series of incidents of harassment and assault against Jews in New York, a passerby spat at and cursed a Jewish man in Brooklyn on Wednesday, an incident which was captured on video and published on social media.

“The data released by NYPD today is deeply disturbing and should serve as an important reminder to all of us that we must continue to be vigilant in the face of hate,” said Evan R. Bernstein, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director.

“On this Holocaust Remembrance Day, it remains imperative that New Yorkers continue to stand up to condemn these hateful and anti-Semitic acts. No one should ever have to live in fear that they will be attacked, harassed or targeted because of their faith. New York is no place for hate.”

These statistics come after two more incidents of antisemitic harassment in the city over the last few days.

On Wednesday, a passerby spat at and cursed a Jewish man in Brooklyn, while in another similar incident on Tuesday, a passerby shouted “f**king Jew” at a Chabad rabbi in Manhattan.

