Massachusetts colleges offer certificate in ‘reproductive justice’

A consortium of colleges in Massachusetts is offering students a certificate in “reproductive justice.”
The Reproductive Health, Rights and Justice Program is jointly administered by Amherst College, Hampshire College, Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
The certificate requires students to complete six approved courses and one special project. Students in the program will learn about the “social, economic, legal and political conditions that influence reproduction and help educate the next generation of reproductive health scholars, practitioners and advocates.”
Approved courses include “Feminist Health Politics,” “World Population,” “Queer Theory & Practice,” “White Supremacy: Overview” and “The Ethics of Having Children.”
The certificate is geared toward activism and aims to mold students into “effective practitioners, researchers, policy makers and advocates.” Students can fulfill program requirements by taking classes on “Domestic Worker Organizing” and “Active Citizenship.”
For the special project, students are “encouraged to take what they learn out of the classroom and into an appropriate community-engagement experience where they can connect their academic pursuits with policy and advocacy work.”
Sarah Flores Shannon, a recent graduate from Smith College, was the first student to earn the reproductive justice certificate.
Although the program does not explicitly advocate abortion rights, Ms. Shannon said pro-life students would not feel welcome, because “advocating against abortion cannot be reproductive justice.”
“Reproductive justice is founded in self-determination and autonomy,” she told Campus Reform, “and you can’t agree with reproductive justice and say that people can’t decide for themselves if/when/how they want to start a family.”
Although one component of the certificate is reproductive “health,” Ms. Shannon said she did not take any “medical-related courses” to fulfill the program requirements.
The University of Massachusetts Amherst is a public research university and the Commonwealth’s flagship campus. The other four consortium members are private liberal arts colleges.
“I’ve got a certificate in Reproductive Justice, isn’t that great? I’m going to become an executive at Planned Parenthood now, right?”
……”Repeat after me: ‘Would you like fries with that?'”
Does this mean liberals are now too stupid to breed?
If so, sounds like good news to me
IMO they have been too stupid to breed for decades.. PITY they seem to be the ones who breed like rabbits, while us smart conservatives wait till we are financially secure to do so..
Idiocracy is more and more, looking like its coming to be..
Oh, any half-wit animal can breed. It takes human intelligence to appreciate there is only one appropriate circumstance: marriage. This, in turn, requires a trait not available to animals; morality.
Had i the power, i’d PULL THE paperwork accrediting these colleges. SO THEY wouldn’t legally be allowed to stay OPEN.. I’d also pull ALL AND ANY FEDERAL FUNDS they get in any way, shape or form.
Reproductive Justice? After reading the words in the picture at the start of this article, they should rename the certificate “Dangerous Progressive Stupidity”.
Na.. “Yet more liberal insanity!”
These “classes” are devoid of class. These are yet another round of communist indoctrination for those too lazy &/or stupid to actually think for themselves.
Pathetic.
Evidently the reproductive justice of the unborn is totally ignored in this ‘major’. We are sinking deeper into the mire by the day as a society. God have mercy on us!