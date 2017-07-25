Mass Supreme Court rules against holding illegal aliens on ICE detainers

The state Supreme Judicial Court ruled yesterday that nothing in Massachusetts law permits the state to retain custody of an individual on a federal civil immigration detainer, beyond the time that individual would otherwise be entitled to release. It’s a victory for immigrants in state custody who are facing deportation — and a blow to public safety — but it needn’t be the final word.
The ruling came in the case of Sreynuon Lunn, who as a baby was brought to the U.S. from a refugee camp in Thailand. After committing a series of crimes as an adult he was ordered deported to Cambodia, but never removed.
In 2016, after his arraignment on an armed robbery charge, federal officials issued a civil immigration detainer against Lunn. He was held in state custody until a scheduled trial in February. After the criminal charge was dropped he continued to be held on the civil detainer, so the feds could pick him up.
The court’s ruling yesterday declared that detention unlawful — it amounted to an arrest, and “nothing in the statutes or common law of Massachusetts authorizes court officers to make a civil arrest in these circumstances.”
“Conspicuously absent from our common law is any authority (in the absence of a statute) for police officers to arrest generally for civil matters … ” the justices wrote. The court also suggested any attempt by the federal government to force a state to honor a civil immigration detainer would collapse under the weight of the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution.
While the practical outcome of this case is deeply troubling — individuals with a criminal history who are under a deportation order could walk free — Beacon Hill is not powerless on this issue, as the ruling also noted.
“The prudent course is not for this court to create, and attempt to define, some new authority for court officers to arrest that heretofore has been unrecognized and undefined,” the justices wrote. “The better course is for us to defer to the Legislature to establish and carefully define that authority if the Legislature wishes that to be the law of this Commonwealth.”
Of course the Democrats who control Beacon Hill are far more inclined to adopt a statute that forbids cooperation on such detainers rather than one that permits it. They should reconsider that view.
Wonderful!! Can we start shipping all illegals caught by ICE or local law enforcement to Mass?
Sounds like a plan!
that’s a good start!
And while we are on the subject we should send
our refugees to Hawaii and let their Federal judges
deal with it since they want to block Trumps ban
on terrorist countries importing refugees.
What made me laugh is they claim cops can’t detain for civil issues’.. BUT AN ICE Detainer is not a civil issue, nor are the charges of robbery, and such Civil charges…
Can the President Defund Sanctuary Cities? | Public Law Group
publiclawgroup.com/2017/01/27/can-the-president-defund-sanctuary-cities/
Jan 27, 2017 – On Thursday, President Trump made good on his campaign promise to address sanctuary cities. … Enacted as part of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant … The Tenth Amendment “limits the power of Congress to regulate by … attention as applied to immigration law, but that is bound to change …
He bloody well SHOULD have the power to defund ANY Us city that is failing to uphold US LAW..
Replace the current detainer system with a Federal “You WILL Hold” warrant. Arrest any “law enforcement” person who fails to obey, and arrest the Mayor of the city as well.
Using the 10th amendment is a cute tactic but the current Federal immigration enforcement
laws, Ignored by Obama, Trump that. No state has the legal authority to selectively decide
which federal laws to enforce. If so it could lead to stupid things like refusing to
pay federal taxes and so many other items of discretion.
This kind of liberal-Democrat resistance is no surprise coming from Mass after all
look who has represented Mass, The Kennedy’s, Markey, Warren, Dukakis, Kerry,
Mitt Romney to say the least.
And I know Massachusetts!
As a Libertarian, I am an avid supporter of the Tenth Amendment so I believe in states rights over federal tyranny in most cases. However, non-citizens must defer to federal immigration laws. Illegal aliens have no “states rights” protection(s) until they satisfy their immigration status in this country. Mass. state supreme court justices appear to require some remedial education regarding the U.S. Constitution.
IF you and I know this, then why would a State Supreme Court Judge not know this?
This is a national disgrace.
And that is one thing these libtard judges can’t ever seem to get right.. THERE ARE NO STATE RIGHTS when it comes to immigration.. THAT IS ENTIRELY and utterly a Federal right/responsibility….
And when the gavel pounded on the Judge’s desk “WHOOSH” Massachusetts lost all grant monies anticipated from the US Government in 2017-2018. Well, it’s just a little State. I’m sure all the illegals in New England can fit there and as the Insurance State it won’t miss my tax dollars one bit, will it?
So will this cause ICE to speed up their timeline in sending illegals back to their own countries? If there is a chance they will be circumvented by a small, more local authority it seem likely.