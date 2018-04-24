Mass. Senate candidate fights city order to remove anti-Warren ‘fake Indian’ signs

A Massachusetts Senate candidate is fighting an effort by city officials in Cambridge, home of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, to take down prominent anti-Warren campaign signs calling the Democrat a “fake Indian.”
Shiva Ayyadurai, an independent challenging Ms. Warren’s 2018 re-election bid, filed a federal lawsuit Sunday accusing the city of free-speech violations after he was told to remove two identical signs showing the Democrat in an Indian headdress with the slogan “Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian.”
“This is a political vendetta by City officials who are supporters of Elizabeth Warren,” said Mr. Ayyadurai, who was born in Bombay, India.
In an April 5 letter, Cambridge building inspector Branden Vigneault said his department had received “a series of anonymous complaints” about the large signs, which are posted on either side of a school bus parked in front of an office building owned by Mr. Ayyadurai.
Mr. Vigneault said an inspection had determined that the signs, each of which takes up almost the entire side of the bus, were posted “without approvals and permits,” and violated the city zoning ordinance.
“These signs must be removed immediately,” Mr. Vigneault said in a letter released by the Ayyadurai campaign. “Failure to do so, may result in fines up to $300.00 dollars per day and legal action.”
Cambridge officials did not respond immediately Monday to a request for comment, but Mr. Ayyadurai argued that the signs are not subject to the city’s building code because they are posted on a bus in his parking lot, not a building.
“We will not remove the slogan from our bus,” Mr. Ayyadurai said. “We will defend the First Amendment, and we will fight this egregious attack on the First Amendment, at any cost.”
He said this is the first time the city has complained about the bus signage even though he has displayed messages previously in the same manner for more than a year.
In March 2017, he posted a banner on the side of the bus with the message “Shiva 4 Senate/Be the Light,” which he later replaced with “Shiva U.S. Senate/Fight for America.”
The “fake Indian” sign has been on display in the parking lot since March 17, Mr. Ayyadurai said, adding that Ms. Warren lives about a mile away.
“They didn’t say anything when we had the first sign,” he said. “It was only when we put, ‘Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian,’ so it’s clearly trying to censor speech.”
Before she was elected to the Senate in 2012, Ms. Warren claimed Cherokee ancestry as a professor at Harvard Law School, citing family lore, even though she is not an enrolled member of any tribe.
Ms. Warren has insisted that she never benefited professionally from her claim of Native American heritage, although critics have accused her of gaming the system to advance her career.
Good for Shiva Ayyadurai for exposing Elizabeth Warren. As for the city officials in Cambridge, the home of Elizabeth Fake Warren, so much for the inclusiveness and diversity that you hypocrite liberals scream about. Trying to take away the First Amendment rights of the opposing candidate. Typical of the state of Massachusetts.
The unethical, dishonest, corrupt and immoral Liberal Democrats only abide by the Law or the Constitution when it is in their benefit.
It appears that the Liberal Democrats have become the U.S.A.’s biggest and most dangerous Enemy! 🙁 🙁 🙁
When I joined the Navy I gave an oath to defend the Constitution against ALL enemies foreign and domestic.
I have not forgotten that oath!
There is no time limit on it either. All of us ex-service men should remember that.
Massachusetts voters can’t handle the truth once again
Neither have i. but i wouldn’t be shocked to see that there ARE dimwits formerly in uniform who have forgotten it who voted for Fauxahontas, or any other libtard commucrat..
I think what is truly laughable, a Cambridge BUILDING inspector, is issuing a cease and desist order to take down a sign…that is affixed to a BUS.
I notice that the inspector’s letter long on threats and short on specifics. The notice does not cite violation of any particular city ordinance or aspect of the building code; because of course, building codes by definition only apply to real property.
Obviously, this guy has visions of grandeur–to someday work for the Department of Motor Vehicles.
That made me scratch my head.. HOW CAN a ruling from a building inspector have ANY BEARING on what’s on a bus??
Fauxahontas put on her new disguise as pocanonymous to file her complaint.
Pocanonymous…
LMAO!!!
Jay Silverheels is rolling over in his grave! What a clown she is. She honestly believes people think she is an Indian. She’s got a feather up her ying yang!
Jay Silverheels was not a native American I am sorry to tell you. While he was an native, he was a member of the CANADIAN Mohawk nation. He was born in Canada so he is a member of the First people’s.
I didn’t realize that Canada was not in North America. Something new being taught in our Democrat run schools?
First Amendment protects the proclamation of the TRUTH.
Second Amendment protects family and self until the police finally arrive.
The city is fighting against the TRUTH which would expose the LIE repeatedly told by Elizabeth Warren, the “pale-face” senator from Massachusetts.
ANd imo this is WHY that building inspector did what he did, cause liberals CAN’T hack the truth being told..
A Cherokee historian traced her heritage back before the Trail of Tears and found no Cherokee ancestor thus Fauxcahontas scammed/lied for entrance preference and for a job. May Shiva Ayyadurai continue to expose her deceptions and may he actually put her out of her Senate seat, as far fetched as that might be.
I am keeping my fingers crossed Shiva wins!
As a REAL Cherokee (Proud Member of the Wolf Clan of the Cherokee Nation and listed on the rolls at the BIA as well as ancestors on the Dawes Roll for the Trail of Tears) I can honestly states that Fauxahauntus is NOT listed anywhere as a member in any way of the Cherokee Nation. As such she is a lying moron. So whats this city councils objections to telling the truth?
I love what Mr. Ayyadurai has done, but he should remember that Democrats will not care about Warren’s lack of honesty, in fact dishonesty helps a Democrat win.
In the putrid, delusional world of communist liberalism, lies and corruption are viewed as resume enhancers.
Not only do libtards care not what the truth is, they are totally 180 opposite the truth!
#MeToo: I gave an oath to defend the Constitution against ALL enemies foreign and domestic.
I never thought the fight would be so close to home, and against self-serving frauds.
There isn’t anything WRONG about stating the TRUTH about something, that I believe, affects ALL America! Here we have a LYING U.S. Senator, and the TRUTH about her background should be published to the entire country! This LIAR, Senator Warren has cashed in on many issues, like the rest of these so-called “representatives” of ours! How in the hell do damn near ALL of these politicians become multi-millionaires on their government salaries? These corrupt politicians are “RAPING” America and the American people!
Ayyadurais sign is awesome, funniest thing I’ve seen in a while.
Given the Rats’ response, I’d say he really struck a nerve.
If these bureauRats keep giving him flack, he ought to play the race card…just keep throwing it right back at ’em. Give ’em a dose of their own medicine…watch more Rats heads explode.
Warms my heart.
He certainly would do well to play the race card. And i’d LOVE to see what the commucrats response would be..
Pocannomous is due for a scalping, figuratively speaking. I hope that Shiva wins.
I’d like to see her scalped LITERALLY! Not just figuratively.
More power to Mr Ayyadurai for a great campaign poster and for calling Warren out on her theft of American Indian heritage. She needs put in her place over this issue. She lied and she became a tenured professor because of that lie. She should be fired from the Senate.
The question is: Is she a fake Indian? YES, she is. Then leave the posters alone. Freedom of speech.
Remember though, liberals ONLY Care about free speech when THEY ARE the ones saying something.. Otherwise they call free speech hate speech..
If she lies about something that can be tracked down, I wonder what she is lying about that can’t be?
Tell Elizabeth Warren that you will take the sign down if she will admit that she supports the current Democrat Party policy which is to “use corruption, crimes and lawbreaking to overthrow our American government and President Trump by impeaching him to the American public and voters before she is elected”!! Fair is fair, American people when it comes to free speech!!!…
He could have saved himself some trouble by putting ” guilty of cultural appropriation” under Warren’s picture.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is a firm believer and fine example of America’s creed , “You can be whatever you want to be, in America. If you want to be an Indian and your short on bono fides, “politically Correctness,” then , is the answer and no one would dare to challenge your declaration about who you might claim to be. How dare this Massachusetts Senate candidate openly disrespect this want a- be- Indian, He has to be one, of those “Basket of deplorables ” that Hillary railed against.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha! I think this is hilarious. Lie-awatha is finally getting her come-uppance! Paleface sqauw speak with forked tongue. REAL Indian outs her for the LIAR she is. Only LYING Democrats would find the TRUTH so “offensive.”
Senator Warren’s unsubstantiated and highly suspect claim of having Native American heritage should continue to haunt her until she either takes a DNA test to prove it’s true or apologize to the voters of Massachusetts and all of the nation’s Native Americans for having deceived them in order to obtain political office. Until Senator Warren does one or the other, she is giving her political opponents a legitimate reason to attack her as a liar.