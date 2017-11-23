Mass lawmaker fears banning cell use by drivers targets minorities

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo is balking at state Senate and Corner Office calls to bar drivers from using cellphones or other hand-held devices, saying he’s heard a range of concerns, including fears of minorities being targeted in stops.
DeLeo said he plans to huddle with his chairman on the Legislature’s transportation committee, but he said he’s long heard a “couple of the issues” in the House, where a similar measure died last session after clearing the Senate.
“People were concerned about who’s getting stopped, especially for some folks in the minority community for … cellphone use,” DeLeo told reporters yesterday.
He said he’s also “consistently” heard concerns about people being able to afford technology that makes it easier for hands-free driving.
Gov. Charlie Baker shifted gears on Tuesday and now says he’s backing the ban, and called on lawmakers to get a bill to his desk by next summer. The state Senate has already passed a measure imposing $100 fines on those caught using a phone while behind the wheel and up to $500 for repeat offenders.
Every other New England state, as well as New York, have similar laws barring drivers from using electronic hand-held devices.
Baker’s comments marked a shift from earlier this year, when in February he sounded skeptical in a radio interview about not “making it possible for people to talk to other people when they’re driving.”
He argued Tuesday that “technology has moved dramatically over the course of the past several years.”
I couldn’t care less who gets pulled over for using cell phones. Get over it & pay attention to driving. It might save YOUR life or someone else.
ANd seeing how ‘most minorities’ are supposedly also the poorest (otherwise they should be able to afford VOTER IDS) how then can they afford to own both a car and a cell phone??
Ituser, Isn’t it amazing that minorities seem to be given a pass, when they break the law, because they are minorities. In a politicians eyes, when a minority breaks the law, they are being “discriminated against” The politicians, in essence, are accessories to crimes committed by minorities, because the politicians condone it !
Gee. I guess this lawmaker feels minorities are unable to use cell phones responsibly. How condescending and racist is that? But that’s to be expected from a Liberal, huh?
Its just like “we need to lower entrance scores for schools to get more minorities in” is IMO exactly like saying “Minorities are too STUPID to get in otherwise…
YET most of those minorities won’t even RECOGNIZE they got insulted.
News Flash: Obey Law and don’t worry
Don’t do the crime if ya can’t pay the fine. One of my pet peaves is people using their phones instead if watching their driving and not using their turn signals.
This is why i REALLY WANT all automakers install Cell phone jammers in cars and the like, to WHERE THE PHONE won’t work when the engine is on and he vehicle is in motion.
Are these people really stupid? Grow the bleep up!
Looks like House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo wants to kill off more minorities, perhaps? While he is at it.. He should come to Georgia. Whites here use their cell phones while driving. So, here its OK to make it illegal.
So, Massachusettes should pass a law banning only white people from texting and driving. Then we’ll wait for the screams of ‘racism’ when minority drivers start dying in droves from car accidents that could have been avoided if said minority drivers hadn’t been texting on their phones.
Charge the lawmaker as being complicit for every accident caused by inattention directly as a result of such device usage.
Does everything have to be racial? Can`t we be held accountable for our own action and stop giving some more privileges than others?
No, individual accountability is no longer allowed; only group accountability. The group the liberals want to hold accountable for all the problems on the planet are WASP men.