Mass. church protests Trump by placing baby Jesus in cage

A Catholic church in Massachusetts is making headlines again ahead of Christmas, this time by placing its nativity scene’s baby Jesus in a cage to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Parishioners at the Saint Susanna Parish in Dedham erected the scene over the weekend, placing the baby Jesus in a black cage and separating the three wise men with a sign that reads “deportation,” a local CBS affiliate reported.

The display is a comment on the Trump administration’s treatment of illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, specifically its now-reversed policy of separating detained families.

“Sixty-five million refugees worldwide [are] seeking a better way of life, and we were wondering what that might look like 2,000 years ago if this family encountered the same dynamics that are taking place in our country right now,” Pastor Steve Josoma told Boston 25 News.

“The folks here seem to appreciate it,” he added.

Last year, the same church protested gun violence by placing the names of the towns where mass shootings occurred and their death count above the nativity scene.

Mr. Josoma said this year’s display has sparked some backlash, but he has no plans to remove it, saying it’s meant to make people feel uncomfortable.

