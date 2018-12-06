Mass. church protests Trump by placing baby Jesus in cage

A Catholic church in Massachusetts is making headlines again ahead of Christmas, this time by placing its nativity scene’s baby Jesus in a cage to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Parishioners at the Saint Susanna Parish in Dedham erected the scene over the weekend, placing the baby Jesus in a black cage and separating the three wise men with a sign that reads “deportation,” a local CBS affiliate reported.
The display is a comment on the Trump administration’s treatment of illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, specifically its now-reversed policy of separating detained families.
“Sixty-five million refugees worldwide [are] seeking a better way of life, and we were wondering what that might look like 2,000 years ago if this family encountered the same dynamics that are taking place in our country right now,” Pastor Steve Josoma told Boston 25 News.
“The folks here seem to appreciate it,” he added.
Last year, the same church protested gun violence by placing the names of the towns where mass shootings occurred and their death count above the nativity scene.
Mr. Josoma said this year’s display has sparked some backlash, but he has no plans to remove it, saying it’s meant to make people feel uncomfortable.
don’t make me laugh.
the same catholic church who has more pedifiles than dogs have fleas.
the same catholic church who willingly helped BIG NAME NAZIS ESCAPE JUSTICE.
the same catholic church who elected a socialist pontiff.
i rest my case.
And please NEVER forget that this is the same demonic Catholic Church that murdered, tortured and jailed MILLIONS of Christians simply for our Christian Faith.
Luong the Viet
…….they’re not pedophiles, they’re homosexuals that prey on teenagers and young men. At least get the definition right. Their numbers are the same as, or lower than those of public school educators, rabbis, or other religious clergy. They all should be prosecuted, defrocked and ostracized.
…….read up on Pius XII resistance to the nazis during WWII and after it before making yourself look bigoted and stupid.
…….As far as Francis goes, he is an enigma to most. The globalists managed to edge him in there as an anathema to the greatness of John Paul II. Hopefully he will also be joining Benedict soon.
As i keep saying in other threads. IF god really exists, why the hell has he not struck down these church based morons???
Urm… THAT was OBAMA who created many of the policies that the idiots on the left don’t comprehend. Obama made the chain link kiddy cages!!! Obama separated the coyotes from the kids, because so many were destined for sex porn facilities!
President Trump is not the bad guy. The Border Patrol must follow the laws passed by the Congress, and Executive Orders of past Presidents, until those are changed by Congress, or, in the case of EOs, changed by President Trump.
If it works, lto keep them healthy and safe, there should be no changes made.
Again, the idiots are the major sore thumbs!
The Liberals have taken over this Parish. The Church is to be neutral on political matters . They should be this strong concerning Abortion and other matters like Sin. If this Church was local I would be protesting in front of this as it is a disgrace. Maybe the Vatican should take down their walls. We are a Sovereign Nation with the right to protect its Borders. Too damn bad and a Blessed Christmas to All.
“If this family encountered the same dynamics that are taking place in our country right now”…, unmarried Mary would have either been socially encouraged, pressured then shuffled off to visit an abortion clinic, or advised to keep her baby no longer considered the savior of mankind, but the social insurance policy for a free welfare check and free medical care, once Joseph was run out of the picture,,,, all on the Roman government of course, while some socially active sexually progressive priest would be anxiously waiting for the boy to come of age to molest. Secular acting Liberal Priests forget it took 40 years in the desert for the Israelites to earn a nation, not 40 days and 40 nights marching with illegal border jumpers, human traffickers, child/women molesters and M13 gang members to break down legal barriers in law breaking to steal into a nation. The Parishioners at the Saint Susanna Parish need to perish, and just go away, or at least learn to render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, not render the word of God into socialist sausage.
Agreed,Thomas. Some lib clergyman just copy-catted an Episcopal church that did the same thing but he’s a week or too late. He got he sought after attention, though. These phonies never opened their mouths when obama or clinton’s policies were doing the same thing, or even worse.
Churches SHOULD be neutral, but for years we keep seeing just how left wing churches are getting, and not seeing any real push back from their parishioners..
Josoma is probably too busy abusing children to pay it much notice.
And the Catholic Church wonders why they are losing all the Cradle Catholics….we who attended Catholic Schools and mass every day. The last Catholic Pope was John Paul II…we haven’t had another Pope to lead our church … and therefore we are all leaving … The only reason the Catholic Church is protesting Trump…is because they see the Illegals as their newest congregants to bolster the Church. The Pope, Cardinals and Bishops should all be required to tear down the walls around their Palaces…and let the illegal masses in.
JESUS said to come out of her (the Great ***** of Rev 17), my people. Come out of this demonic Catholic heresy and come to Christ. Amen.
Luong the Viet
Man, Aggies are just getting dumber. Just the overall dumbing down of our education in America I guess.
First-Benedict was Catholic. Have read any of his writings?
Second-The Church is not protesting Trump. Some idiots may be but that is not the Church.
Third-the Pope has an apartment. He doesn’t live in a palace. And I am not aware of any cardinal or bishop who lives in one. The Church has always been at the forefront of protecting people.
Finally-The universal, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church is perfect…the people running it however are quite frequently somewhat less so.
Texas A&M, ’85
Ah yes… lectured by the church whose priests often have a “special” relationship with their alter boys and whose leader seems quite the committed socialist. It is past time for another Reformation of the Roman Catholic bureaucracy.
Catholics, if you find the RC Church no longer is aligned with your values, you are welcome at most Protestant Churches.
Not my church and not my Pope. Luckily, for Catholic’s such as myself, we do not need an organized religion to worship Christ. We worship God on our own, and as we see fit, according to our Fathers and Grandfathers. I feel sad for Christians who are forced to worship in what is now considered Christianity.
Spoken like a true Lutheran Protestant, which was what Luther’s reformation was all about,,like the ability to go right to the source from which we sprang, without having a Priest intercede in between and pave the way to hell with his often misguided good intentions.
Fortunately here in the United State we can still worship anywhere we like outside of a mosque. There are however plenty of poor souls who sit in dead (small c) christian churches and don’t know what they are missing out on.
Pastor Steve Josoma of this church shows why churches and religions should LOSE their tax- exempt status because of socialist political activists like this making fun of conservatism and patriotism in the US. I’m TIRED of these churches aiding illegal invaders in the US, hiding them from legal prosecution. Tired of them supporting and giving money to socialist candidates, and tired of them pushing for ethnic minorities to overtake the US.
Shame on this parish. They’ve bought into this being the Christmas season, when it’s really just the Christmas shopping season. The Christmas Season begins on the night of Christmas Eve and continues until the Feast of the Epiphany. Last Sunday was just the First Sunday of Advent. Advent, that period of watchful waiting for the coming of the Christ Child. For that reason the Christ Child is not placed into the manger until the night of Christmas Eve. Until then we wait. Observant Catholics, indeed Christians of all denominations, await His coming.
“Depart from Me. I never knew you!”
You have placed your political views ahead of the Salvation through Sacrifice Message of The Christ. But the Catholic Church always seems to do that.
Perhaps they put up the cage so that no illegal immigrants (or, anti-God liberals) steal the statues to sell or destroy them?
Having come out of Judaism and found myself entering into the spiritually alive life in Christ? I find the Catholic church to be dead spiritually. Its a long standing form of organized religion that dressed itself in Bible terminology, but is totally missing what the Bible teaches. Its the same church that put out a hit squad for Martin Luther who simply desired to get the church back to Biblical Christianity. Its “Deep Church.”
Where are the crosses for all the Americans murdered, some brutally, by ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS???!!!
This is the biggest display of ignorance I’ve seen so far regarding immigration. It offends me, as a Christian to see my saviour’s image presented this way. Jesus would not approve.
They forgot to put a priest in the cage to molest the Baby Jesus.