Marsha Blackburn calls out ‘angry mob’ after restaurant that hosted campaign event threatened

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn on Wednesday slammed the “radical left” after a restaurant owner who recently hosted a campaign event for her reported being targeted by harassing messages and threats.

“The radical Left is out of control, and their angry mob is right here in Tennessee,” tweeted Mrs. Blackburn, who is running for U.S. Senate. “Tom, we appreciate your opening your restaurant up to us, and we hope you are treated with the same respect as you treat your customers.”

Tom Courtney, owner of Courtney’s Restaurant and Catering in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., told The Wilson Post that he’s been called a Nazi, received death threats his staff has been verbally attacked ever since he rented his event room to Mrs. Blackburn on Saturday.

“People have posted they love our food, but will no longer come to the restaurant,” Mr. Courtney told the paper Monday. “I have never in my life experienced such a thing. It’s scary.”

He said he didn’t file a police report about the threats.

“At first, I didn’t make a deal,” he said. “Right to free speech and everything. I don’t need to expose the idiots who are keyboard crazy and damage a small local business. The ghosts behind their posts. It will blow over. I’m just blown away though.”

Mr. Courtney said he rents his meeting rooms out to all sorts of different groups and that we would just as happily have opened them to the Republican’s opponent, former Democratic Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen.

A post on the restaurant owner’s Facebook page endorsing Mrs. Blackburn and including a picture of he prompted a wave of angry responses and calls for a boycott.

Mr. Courtney said his vote for Mrs. Blackburn was solidified once he witnessed the wrath brought against him by her opponents.

“I’m one who votes for the person, not the party,” he told The Wilson Post. “But with everyone saying they are going to boycott my restaurant because Marsha came here to treat my employees and customers, I can’t even fathom people like that.

“I was called a Nazi sympathizer of all things,” he said. “It’s hurt my business, my staff, me and my family. I’ve never seen grown people, or whoever is hidden behind the screens, act in such a manner. I have partners.”

