Mark Sanford may launch Republican primary campaign against Trump

He’s thinking about swapping the Appalachian Trail for the campaign trail.

Ex-Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.) is reportedly considering mounting a long-shot challenge to President Trump for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination.

The former Palmetto state governor, who was ousted over his famed lies about going hiking to cover up an affair, says running against the president is a matter of principle.

“I feel convicted,” Sanford told the Post and Courier newspaper. “Sometimes in life you’ve got to say what you’ve got to say, whether there’s an audience or not for that message.”

Sanford had made a successful comeback from the sex scandal to win a congressional seat. But after drawing Trump’s ire, Sanford was defeated in a contentious 2018 GOP primary.

Sanford would join a short list of notables considering #NeverTrump challenges.

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld is running against Trump as a moderate Republican. He hopes to shock Trump in the primary in neighboring New Hampshire.

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) recently quit the Republican Party over his calls for Trump’s impeachment. He is considering running as a libertarian.

All of them face prohibitive long odds. Although various factions of the GOP have chafed under Trump’s virtual takeover of the party, the base is very strongly behind the president.

Polls have repeatedly shown him with close to 90% support among Republican voters.

