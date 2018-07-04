Mark Rutte, Dutch PM, amused by U.S. press gaggle’s behavior, asks Trump: ‘Is it always like this?’

President Trump and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had a laugh at the U.S. media’s expense Monday as reporters shouted questions at the two leaders during their White House meeting on trade.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Rutte sat down to discuss trade, jobs and security ahead of an upcoming NATO summit in Brussels. Following a photo-op in the Oval Office, reporters started shouting questions at the two leaders as they were being ushered out of the room.

“Is it always like this?” the Dutch leader asked Mr. Trump with a laugh.

The president’s response was inaudible, but caused Mr. Rutte to laugh and point at the press gaggle.

CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller said the Dutch leader was “clearly in disbelief at the lack of decorum.”

At the start of Monday’s photo-op, Mr. Trump quipped to Mr. Rutte that it felt like the “Academy Awards” as the cameras flashed, The Daily Caller reported.

Mr. Trump referred to upcoming discussions between the U.S. and the EU on trade deals, joking that any outcome would be a positive one.

“If we do work it out, that’ll be positive, and if we don’t, it’ll be positive also, because—” Trump said.

“No!” Mr. Rutte interjected with a laugh.

“Well, just think about those cars that pour in here, and we’ll do something, right?” Mr. Trump replied.

“Not positive,” Mr. Rutte said, smiling. “We have to work something out.”

Mr. Trump thanked the prime minister and the two shook hands.

