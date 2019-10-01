Mark Hamill stirs outrage and praise by calling Ivanka Trump a ‘fraud’ for ‘Star Wars’ photo of son

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill slammed the Trump family as frauds in response to a photo Ivanka Trump tweeted of her young son in a Stormtrooper costume over the weekend.

Ms. Trump, 37, tweeted a family photo Saturday of herself and husband Jared Kushner and their three children, with their 3-year-old son Theodore wearing a “Star Wars”-themed Halloween costume.

“The Force is strong in my family,” the first daughter wrote.

The Force is strong in my family. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/oT0jFfy5Lb — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 29, 2019

Mr. Hamill, a frequent President Trump critic who appeared as Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” franchise, responded by writing, “You misspelled ‘Fraud.’ #GoForceYourself.”

Mr. Hamill’s tweet racked up 85,000 retweets as of Monday but many comments criticized the liberal actor for politicizing the lighthearted photo. The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes wrote, “It’s hard to make yourself look mean-spirited and intolerant next to the Trumps but, somehow, Hamill managed it.”

It’s a child in a Star Wars costume, Mark

— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) September 29, 2019

You sure owned those kids, Mark. Good one.

— neontaster (@neontaster) September 29, 2019

Dude, don’t get mad at kids for liking Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/qQ7R6yo87x

— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) September 29, 2019

Mr. Hamill did not respond to the backlash.

