Mark Allen, soldier shot during search for Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl, dies

A soldier shot in the head in 2009 during the search for former Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl died last weekend, according to media reports.

Master Sgt. Mark Allen, 46, died due to complications from an injury he suffered while serving in Afghanistan, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Sgt. Allen suffered serious injuries during an insurgent ambush in Afghanistan in 2009 during the search for Mr. Bergdahl. He was left unable to speak and largely paralyzed.

Sgt. Allen spent 21 years in the Army and received a Purple Heart in 2013.

Mr. Bergdahl pleaded guilty to deserting his post in 2009. He was captured by the Taliban and held in Afghanistan for five years.

Bergdahl walks free with a dishonorable discharge and a fine

