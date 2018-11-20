Mareli Miniutti files for domestic violence restraining order against Michael Avenatti

An actress has reportedly taken out a restraining order against anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti.

“Actress Mareli Miniutti has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against attorney Michael Avenatti per court records,” Joe Concha, media reporter for the Hill newspaper, wrote on Twitter on Monday night.

Breaking: Actress Mareli Miniutti has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against attorney Michael Avenatti per court records.

— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 20, 2018

According to the Blast, which obtained the court records in question, the first hearing is set for December.

The report came five days after Mr. Avenatti was arrested on charges of domestic violence against a woman who wasn’t named that day but apparently had been living with him.

Mr. Avenatti, who rocketed to fame as the attorney for porn-star Stormy Daniels and one of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s less-credible accusers, took to Twitter to repeat last week’s emphatic denials and say he was being set up.

“I look forward to a full clearing of my name and disclosure of all of the facts. I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated. I am a target. And I will be exonerated,” he wrote Monday evening.

I look forward to a full clearing of my name and disclosure of all of the facts. I have NEVER abused a woman or committed domestic violence against anyone. Any claim to the contrary is completely bogus and fabricated. I am a target. And I will be exonerated.

— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 20, 2018

Ms. Miniutti’s page on the Internet Movie Database lists eight actress credits, with the best-known film being an uncredited role in “Ocean’s 8,” an all-female reworking of a classic Las Vegas heist film.

She is also listed as having two upcoming credits on films currently in post-production — “Sargasso” starring Jeremy Sumpter and Tom Berenger and “Crypto,” which features Kurt Russell and Luke Hemsworth.

Ms. Miniutti, a native of Estonia, put her Instagram page on private mode as the news spread of her restraining order Monday night, and her personal website (http://www.mareliminiutti.com) also could not be reached.

As for Mr. Avenatti’s most-famous client, the porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, she has said that if the accusations are true, she will dismiss Mr. Avenatti in her lawsuits against President Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

“If the allegations turn out to be true, then I will definitely be seeking new representation because I cannot condone or support someone who is abusive,” Ms. Clifford said last week.

