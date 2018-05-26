Marco Rubio doesn’t understand why Colin Kaepernick isn’t signed

Senator Marco Rubio doesn’t understand why Colin Kaepernick is still without an NFL contract.
Rubio, a Florida Republican, spoke to TMZ recently. He was asked about NFL owners colluding against the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, prohibiting him from signing with another franchise.
“I don’t know what the owners did,” Rubio said. “But what is there, 64 quarterbacks in the NFL? There aren’t 63 people better than him.”
The NFL has 32 starting quarterbacks. Most teams carry at least three quarterbacks on their roster, with at least two active on game day. Kaepernick has not been counted among the league’s starters since Jan. 1, 2017, when he took the first snap for the 49ers in a 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
He opted out of the final year of his contract two months later, becoming a free agent. Kaepernick, 30, has been linked to the Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, but remains unsigned.
Kaepernick began his protests against racial injustice and police brutality by sitting on the bench during the national anthem during the 2016 preseason. He was seen sitting again during Week 3 of the preseason after a photo was tweeted out by Niners Nation. Kaepernick later explained the reasoning behind his protest.
He took a knee before the Niners’ Week 4 preseason game and continued to do so throughout the season. Many players around the league soon joined Kaepernick in his effort, drawing both support and criticism from onlookers.
In October, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing the league’s 32 owners of collusion.
“If the NFL [as well as all professional sports leagues] is to remain a meritocracy, then principled and peaceful political protests — which the owners themselves made great theater imitating weeks ago — should not be punished and athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation by the Executive Branch of our government,” Kaepernick’s attorney Mark Geragos said in a statement regarding the grievance. “Such a precedent threatens all patriotic Americans and harkens back to our darkest days as a nation. Protecting all athletes from such collusive conduct is what compelled Mr. Kaepernick to file his grievance.”
“Colin Kaepernick’s goal has always been, and remains, to simply be treated fairly by the league he performed at the highest level for and to return to the football playing field.”
President Donald Trump has been vocal in his disagreement with Kaepernick’s stance, both before he was elected and during his tenure in the White House.
“I have followed it and I think it’s personally not a good thing, I think it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said on KIRO Radio in August 2016. “And maybe he should find a country that works better for him. Let him try. It won’t happen.”
At a White House event Monday honoring Nascar Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., Trump said there are thousands of “patriotic Americans” at every Nascar race. He also mentioned that those involved in the sport stand for the anthem. He also addressed Nascar CEO Brian France.
“And I will tell you — one thing I know about Nascar, they do indeed, Brian, stand for the playing of the national anthem, right,” Trump said. “They do indeed. Somebody said maybe you shouldn’t say that, that’ll be controversial. I said, that’s OK, Nascar’s not going to mind it at all. Right fellas? They don’t mind it at all.”
Rubio said he supports Kaepernick’s right to kneel, but doesn’t “agree with what he did.”“Look I support his right to stand for what he does,” Rubio told TMZ. “I don’t agree with what he did, but I support his right to do it. But if you are just talking football, there is a dearth of good quarterbacks and … there aren’t 63 better quarterbacks in the world.”
“If there is one place there is a shortage, it’s quarterbacks. Obviously I don’t understand it. It’s hard to … people don’t sign people for a lot of different reasons.”
A source told NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk that internal franchise documents in the collusion grievance revealed that multiple NFL teams viewed Kaepernick as a starting quarterback in 2017.
Rubio said he believes that a team will sign Kaepernick and he will get another shot “if he wants one.”
Face it Colin, when you decided to make it “all about you” and took a big dump on your team, the fans, vets and the thousands of war dead that made it possible for you to “protest”, you sealed your own fate. Now get a hook up with Stormy, maybe you two can get a regular show on CNN.
Colin chose to be true to himself rather than true to his country. Like a true liberal he believes himself of greater stature and importance than the beliefs of an entire nation. His employment and bank account will soon reflect the error of his thinking and make him realize who really counts in this world,,,,his beliefs or ours. When your job is entertainment, you don’s offend the beliefs of the crowd you serve unless you are deluded they were created to serve YOU. Just another meaningless mouse that roared and got fed to the lions of the arena for the entertainment of the crowd.
Remember now, he IS a pathetic Liberal America hater.
I don’t think he’ll be poor long. Someone will sign him to a 10 million dollar book deal that will only sell 5 actual copies. Amazon.com will inflate the numbers to make it look wildly popular, a al “What Happened”.
Libs take care of their own. Especially the ones that get thrown under the bus.
[Remember now, he IS a pathetic Liberal America hater.]
Don’t forget, his woman is one too!
No team wants him because the fans don’t want him. If they hire him then they will pay in lower attendance to their games. In essence, hiring him would be a bad business decision.
That and he sucked as a quarterback.
“…Nascar, they do indeed, Brian, stand for the playing of the national anthem…”
This is quite true. The NFL used to be close, but now that most of the real conservatives have turned away permanently, all they have left are a bunch of Libs watching their games. You couldn’t do this in NASCAR. There aren’t enough Libs to keep it afloat.
If one of the NASCAR drivers took a knee or otherwise disrespected the Flag during the National Anthem, he would get booed out of the stadium. He would lose his sponsor overnight. Other drivers would take turns wrecking him into the wall on the backside of the track and nobody would object.
Real Americans don’t play this.
And i used to have a modicum of respect for Rubio. NOT NOW, he’s shown his true colors..
No team wants him because the fans don’t want him. If they hire him then they will pay in lower attendance to their games. In essence, hiring him would be a bad business decision.
WITH how they seemed to do jack diddly squat, against the kneelers, i don’t really think these pleb owners, give a rats butt what we the fans want or don’t want..
Hey Marco RINO, your man Colin admires Castro and Che Guevara, two communists that your parents escaped from and know you are glorifying Colin the communist? Great job Marco RINO, you are a disgrace!
Rubio said, quite clearly, he doesn’t agree with what Colin did. How does that make him a supporter of the act? Doesn’t agree with the act, but supports his right to do it. I agree. It’s even in that Constitution thingy.
Because he’s harping on the “BUT he still isn’t hired” bandwagon..
His lack of a job is a different matter. Rubio’s point was he has a right to express his opinion (an opinion with which Rubio disagrees), and he’s right.
marco, here’s some reasons why krapperdick doesn’t have a job: He is a brainless, radical, BLM, communist, anti American, muslim drama queen, who has done more to destroy the nfl than the collective brain damage of it’s players. Would you hire someone who can only harm you?
The real reason that Colin Kaepernick is unsigned as a quarterback is because he $ucks at playing the Quarterback position. This supposed NFL legend has been with 6 different teams in 9 years and he has never had a break through season with any of the 6 teams that he has ever played for. Kaepernick knows that he was not likely to be signed by any team and so he is trying for a gig on MSNBC, CNN, ABC, or one of the other Marxists TV networks like Public TV.
Kaepernick is a black racist who has destroyed any pleasure of watching football for many fans. There are other things to do than cater to his BS! Then there is the Commissioner who went along with all this, and he makes about $160,000,000? just to screw the fans around? It’s a sure thing I will never waste my time watching “Professional Football” ever again.
“Colin Kaepernick’s goal has always been, and remains, to simply be treated fairly by the league he performed at the highest level for and to return to the football playing field.”
If that “has always been” your goal why the protests? Not buying it buddy
Me neither. IF his true love was playing the game, he’d never have started this whole kerfuffle..
Todd, Colin Kapernick has been treated fairly. The people whose last name wasn’t Kaepernick are the ones who were not treated fairly because Colin Kaepernick got his first NFL contract on the strength of his NFL Quarterback father. Obviously talent at the Quarter Back position is not inherited.
The real story here is Marco Rubio. How is he unaware of how toxic this QB is to the conservative base? Even if not for our revulsion at this grandstanding during the National Anthem, how does he not experience the same revulsion we do toward someone who openly disrespects our Flag?
Good men and women died for this Flag. The Flag represents our Constitution, to which Rubio took an oath. He’s part of the governing body of our nation. How does he not know these things? Was he reading Karl Marx when the rest of us were watching Schoolhouse Rock? There’s no excuse for this. We should expect more from Rubio and we’re not getting it.
Just when you thought there might be some humanity in Rubio, he goes and confirms that yes he is solidly in the RINO camp. Anything he does right is purely by random. I’m done giving him any benefit of the doubt.
>> “I don’t agree with what he did, but I support his right to do it. <<
Where in this statement by Rubio do you see support for the has-been quarterback? Kaepernick does indeed have the right to protest, now he has to be man enough to accept the consequences.
This is proof that Marco Rubio will hand the Left the Vaseline before he grabs YOUR ankles. I used to enjoy an NFL game once in a while. I used to be a big fan. Not now. I will never watch them again.
And proves why we were right in NOT selecting him for our GOP front runner to face against Hillary..
Here’s the problem why Mr. Rubio doesn’t ‘understand’: Most of us get up every morning to a brand new day; the Senator gets up every day to a brand new Marco. Gads!!