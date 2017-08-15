Marches and Counter Marches: Both sides call for escalation

Far-left agitators are calling for an escalation in tactics following this weekend’s violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.
Many of the same groups that have organized violent demonstrations in Berkeley, California and elsewhere are now calling for an aggressive response to the violence in Charlottesville. Far-left “anti-fascist” (or antifa) figures are advising agitators to do the job that police won’t: shutting down “fascists” and preventing them from organizing.
Radical left-wingers have for months justified violence as a way to fight back against “fascism” and “racism” — terms that they have applied not just to white nationalist fringe groups but to prominent figures on the right as well.
White nationalists: ‘We are going to start doing this nonstop’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emboldened and proclaiming victory after a bloody weekend in Virginia, white nationalists are planning more demonstrations to promote their agenda following the violence that left a woman dead and dozens injured.
The University of Florida said white provocateur Richard Spencer, whose appearances sometimes stoke unrest, is seeking permission to speak there next month. And white nationalist Preston Wiginton said he is planning a “White Lives Matter” rally at Texas A&M University in September.
I wasted 25 1/2 years in the military if this is what the results are….. These are the spawn of the hippie spawn. Proof of what gets sowed is what is what is reaped!!!!!!!!! To hell with rubber bullets!!!!!! Time for 185 grain hollow points…. Use that old southern democrat governor’s tactics- turn the dogs loose and the fire hoses on
I thank you for your service. My children thank you for your service. As horrible as all this is, please do not ever think this is reprentative of all young Americans. I may be the lone Conservative at my job, but I will go to my grave sharing my Conservative views with any and all who will listen, bring my children up as Conservatives, eventually share these beliefs with grandchildren, and thank Veterans for their service. God Bless You.
usafoldsarge: To be concise, these are more the spawn of the spawn of the spawn. But, even back in the ’60’s, they were the offspring of WWII vets. This generation has been led astray by both education and obama’s commie-socialist gang. As malone says, ‘…they are not representative of young Americans.’ As a vet, I too share your thinking sometimes, but I dismiss it because I know that there are good people out there who are young and conservative. Thanks for your service sarge, and no way was it a waste..!!
They may not be the majority of liberals, but when the VAST majority of liberals seem to either Condone the antifata racists and their tactics/attacks, even going so far as to say on social media “hitting that racist KKK leader was a THING of beauty”, it certainly makes many of us conservatives who want NOTHING TO do with these white hate groups.
Add to that 99% of the media will NEVER condemn any of the leftist violence, but will ALWAYS conflaigh ANY white person’s violence with Conservatism in general, and what i left, BUT TO think that they are all that way..??
obama should be leading the Left’s marches: This is what he fostered and incited when he was a so-called leader.
hell no if obama was there the town would have burned down blm like to burn
A real good shot could bust a molotov cocktail in the hand of the arsonist about to throw it. One flaming arsonist would discourage many others. In fact, having a bottle or rock in hand could earn one a bullet. If “o”boy were there, would his security detail protect him, or would they be intensely studying the clouds?
Huapakechi1, that is why i would love to see snipers PLACED around these protestor groups, with ORDERS To target ANYONE holding rocks, bats or bottles with rags in.. SHOOT the person holding the weapon and other’s WILL think twice before picking one up..
Hurry! Come on, we have to get back our ratings cry the media moguls who are losing viewers faster than a dog sheds fleas in a bath.
Escalate! Don’t pay attention to President Trump! Don’t count the 129 ways he helped the average American in his first six months in office.
Just – just – think of him as racist! of Feminist! or as bad!
Oh my, oh my! What will we do?
The Republicans got a person elected to office who is actually working! And worse, he’s working for America, he’s patriotic!
Oh, how did this happen?????
Answer to all the above hysteria: DNC and RNC RINOs need to look in the mirror.
its time lock and load because the lefties are insane.
Amen Cap1
They’re not as insane as ya might think. There were several open carrying “white supremacist” types in Charlottesville, and according to one article I’ve read, they were accorded respect not extended to those who were unarmed. insane don’t fear guns. Hired thugs thinking to stay alive do.
Can you imagine the furor from the media we would have gotten, HAD some of those armed LAWFULLY carrying folk been assaulted by Antifata thugs, and had gotten shot CAUSE OF IT??
There is the one side who had a permit to protest peacefully THEN there is the other side who were not welcome nor had a permit. So doesn’t common logic and sense say that the unwelcome non permit side initiated the violence? I hate violence just like the next American and am not racist in the least yet this whole thing stinks to high heaven! First you don’t destroy history for reason of your clueless hate and understanding of it and Second it’s time to call out the other who were most obviously not invited. Do you see us invading a BLM protest? Nope and yet they loot, burn and destroy all they touch yet here comes KKK or whatever they call themselves wanting to protest protecting our history and preserving it and are condemned for not allowing to be “walked on” so to speak. BIG difference between the two. Let’s just take it as it really is and stop pussy footing around.
never said better. my dad was in ww2 i guess i should hate all japs.and it was not 2 hundred year’s ago
This isn’t a “both sides” type of thing. Both of these sides are Leftist groups. Of course they will escalate. of course they will turn up the hate and violence. That’s what the left does.
They focus on race and ignore the underlying ideology. Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump are both white, but they have two very different ideas of how to run a railroad.
This might as well be BLM vs. Occupy Wall Street. It’s all Leftists.
These are Leftist fringe groups falling apart at the seams. In the grand scheme of things, this is good. It signals the start of the final decomposition of the Democrat party. This needs to happen.
You can bet, if it was fiscal conservative fighting fundamentalist Christians (like that would happen) the Media would show this as proof the GOP is disintegrating. They would in no way blame Obama for not denouncing them.
The real problem here (other than people buying into the false Media narrative) is that both sides are Leftists, so we don’t have any control over any of them. Neither side has any common sense, so it’s not possible for them to come to their senses. And since the Left thinks this might take down Trump, they will pressure their useful idiot cannon fodder into becoming more and more extreme.