Marc Lamont Hill’s anti-semitic remarks against Israel too hot for CNN

CNN released political commentator Marc Lamont Hill on Thursday, a day after he made incendiary comments in a United Nations speech in which he condoned the use of force by Palestinians against Israel.
“Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” said a network spokesperson.
Meanwhile, Temple University defended the free-speech rights of Mr. Hill, a professor of media studies and urban education there, who compared Palestinian terrorism to the slave revolts and repeated a terrorist mantra calling for Israel’s elimination.
“Marc Lamont Hill does not represent Temple University and his views are his own,” said the statement. “However, we acknowledge that he has a constitutionally protected right to express his opinion as a private citizen.”
Mr. Hill, a liberal political analyst, said that “justice requires … a free Palestine from the river to the sea,” a slogan associated with the terrorist group Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organization.
“We must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend itself,” Mr. Hill said. “We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it.”
He added, “We must advocate and promote non-violence at every opportunity, but we cannot endorse a narrow politics of respectability that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in the face of state violence and ethnic cleansing.”
The Republican Jewish Coalition launched Thursday a phone campaign to have Mr. Hill fired from Temple, saying that his “call for creating a Palestinian state from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea” would mean the “complete annihilation of Israel.”
“This slogan is not a dog whistle, it is as blatant as a swastika daubed in red paint,” tweeted Dani Dayan, Israeli counsel general in New York City. “This slogan unites Hamas, ISIS, Iranian Ayatollahs, Al Qaeda, and far-left groups in the West under a vision of ethnically cleansing Jews from their homeland and denying Jews their inalienable right to self determination.”
Shortly before CNN released him, Mr. Hill denied calling for Israel’s destruction and insisted he was not anti-Semitic.
“I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination,” Mr. Hill tweeted. “I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice. I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people or any of the other things attributed to my speech.”
Mr. Hill, who was dropped by Fox News in 2010, also works as a host for BET News.
Mr. Hill had previously come under fire for praising and appearing in photos with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, although he said last month that he disagreed with him on “LGBT/Jewish issues.”
My reference to “river to the sea” was not a call to destroy anything or anyone. It was a call for justice, both in Israel and in the West Bank/Gaza. The speech very clearly and specifically said those things. No amount of debate will change what I actually said or what I meant.
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018
I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination. I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice. I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things.
— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018
His speech Wednesday, timed to the annual U.N. Day of Palestinian Solidarity, was delivered at a special meeting of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, and was greeted with applause.
At one point, Mr. Hill interrupted his remarks to pour himself a glass of water, saying he was thirsty because he had just returned from the Middle East and “I was boycotting the Israeli water.”
The Anti-Defamation League called it “a shame that once again, this annual Palestinian event at the UN does not promote pathways to a future of peace & instead promotes divisiveness and hate.”
Inciting a riot or violence is not protected speech in the Constitution as I understand it. But I am not a lawyer.
The UN should outlaw Israelaphobia (I am creating a new word here I think) in their rules.
Lamont-Hill’s remarks just reflect what is going on within his Muslim indoctrinated mind. They think the same thoughts about Christians as Jews in case you don’t know. The foolish unbelieving seculars are looked down upon with even more disgust. At least the Jews and Christians are considered people of the Book by Muslims, until the political power comes into play.
Seems to me, Levi, that “Israelaphobia” is EVERY BIT as legitimate as “Islamophobia!” But the UN these days is infested with Muslims and Communists, who pretty much drive the UN narrative and policies. ANOTHER good reason we should stop supporting it and throw that power-hungry globalist-government wannabe organization OUT of our country!
But that would put 80% of what the UN does off limits. They only exist it seems to bash the US and israel.
Marc needed to be gone from CNN or any place else. He is a bigot and a racist. Remember him from when he was on Fox News. It is impossible for him to see 2 sides of anything.
He was on CNN? I thought he was O’reilly’s co-host on Fox, I guess he can go back to the fair and balanced network with the rest of the idiotic token libs.
Oh No! Let him speak! People will tell you who they are if you will just listen to them… SO LISTEN TO HIM!
(I get to say what I want to as well….RIGHT?)
Just waiting for the lawsuit to fall, he was fired because he is black, you misunderstood him, he loves the Jewish people: should we start the ghetto lottery count down now?
It’s cause he could have tossed the race card, i felt CNN wouldn’t have had the nads to can him. Guess i was mistaken
As CNN’s hate-mongering, propagandist Marc Lamont found out the hard way, you may believe that you have the right to advocate violence against innocent persons with whom you disagree but you cannot escape the negative consequences that usually follow when the hate speech is exposed to public scrutiny. Mr. Lamont has received a well-deserved dose of poetic justice.
I am frankly surprised that CNN fired him, because ever since a Manchurian Candidate MUSLIM Named Barrack Obama SLITHERED into our White House on a wave of voter fraud and collective temporary insanity by American voters, hostility towards Israel has not only become downright fashionable on the Left, it has become a standard part of their Leftist LOON “narrative!”
Prior to Obama’s appearance on the scene, there were already overtones of this anti-Israel sentiment on the Left. Jimmy Carter, for example, was ALWAYS anti-Israel! But an aversion to anti-Semitism was still–at least outwardly–a part of the Left-toon “rule book,” until, slavishly following the cues put out by their revered puppet-leader, Obama, they climbed into bed with Islam and suddenly Israel became “the enemy.”
Hill suggests the promotion of non-violence without even shaming the violent, nevermind deterring them. If Hill really boycotted Israeli water, why didn’t he boycott Israeli air?
Like all liberal scumbags who promote violence, that’s what they do, promote it. No where near enough testosterone or the testicles to hold it to pick up a rifle & lead by example. It’s too bad, we could so easily & quickly make the world a better place. BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Did CNN issue a statement saying exactly why he was fired? That would be quite interesting.