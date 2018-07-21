MAP: More letters for the LGBTQ alphabet soup?

Pedophiles are attempting to soften their image in hopes of being included under the “LGBT” banner.
For years pedophiles have been congregating online, insisting that there’s nothing wrong with their attraction to children as long as they don’t act on it – and even claiming victimhood.
Following behind the push to separate mental issues from transgenders, these same pedophiles adopted the label “Minor-Attracted Persons” hoping to shed a reputation that is both sick and sinful.
Peter LaBarbera, who fights homosexual activism at Americans for Truth About Homosexuality, says the homosexual movement is centered around recognizing “deviant identities” as normal.
“So why not the pedophiles?” he asks. “That’s the question.”
The Daily Caller reported this rebranding attempt in a July 9 story, linking to a homosexual news website, Gay Star News, that warns in its own story that “pedophiles are attempting to be part of the LGBTI community.”
The Gay Star News story itself linked to “The Prevention Project” that claims it exists to treat people who are attracted to minors.
It wasn’t lost on The Daily Caller nor the Gay Star News that the Project uses the scenario of a man named “John” to claim he is a victim of misunderstanding:
“John” is actually not a child molester nor is he a sex offender. The term “sex offender” is a legal construct that one receives as the result of being found guilty and sentenced in the criminal justice system for sexually abusing someone. Instead, “John” has an attraction to children and he wants help to ensure he is safe in society. He is also committed to preventing child sexual abuse by speaking out against it and by showing his support of global child sexual abuse prevention programs on his social media. Why would “John” not deserve support via therapy? After all, isolation and depression are known to increase one’s risk of doing something they might regret.
The issue is making headlines around the world, too.
LifeSiteNews reports that a German medical student caused an uproar after defending pedophillia as an “unchangeable sexual orientation” in front of an audience at the University of Wurtzberg.
The student, Mirjam Heine, also claimed – much like The Prevention Project – that “excluding” pedophiles makes them more likely to abuse children, when society should allow them to be “frank” about their feelings instead of “blaming and mocking them.”
Heine was conducting a Tedx Talk that was later removed due to her controversial claims.
According to LaBarbera, it’s not inconceivable for the same movement that demands children can change their gender to also demand that children can choose the sexual behavior that they desire.
In other words, he tells OneNewsNow, the LGBT movement is not off the hook for this latest push for acceptance.
“There is a troubling history,” says Labarbera, “linking adult sex with minors – the tolerance of that – in the homosexual movement.”
In fact, Harvey Milk, the late homosexual-rights pioneer, was fondled by grown men when he attended the Metropolitan Opera as a boy – a pattern of abuse described as cyclical and rampant by former homosexual Joseph Sciambra.
More recently, Human Rights Campaign co-founder Terry Bean made headlines in 2014 when he and his “partner” were indicted for sodomy and sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy.
Court documents showed the teen was offered $225,000 in a civil compromise and Bean escaped the felony charges when the teen failed to appear for court.
“This is not to say that gay activists are right now welcoming them,” LaBarbera says of pedophiles. “It’s just that they’re following the gay activist model and recognition, and mainstreaming in society.”
It’s scary to think that we allow the misfits of society to dictate our moral conscience. What happened to common sense, self-control, and decency?
DEMOCRATS happened to it, Jeff Schwager. These FOOLS and their moral relativism, “everything” must be tolerated, “anything goes,” etc. happened to it. They HAVE no moral conscience, common sense, self-control OR decency. If they think it will get them votes and back into power, they will PANDER TO IT–no matter HOW LOW they have to go–and their PANDERING to the LGBTQ crowd is a perfect example.
OBOZO gave all these folks the green light when he cast the WHITE HOUSE in rainbow colors. after all, he’s suspect in all this as proclaimed by LARRY SINCLAIR…….I BELIEVE LARRY, AS DO MANY.
The “Pandora’s Box” was opened quite some time ago. Truly sad.
The lid blew off the Pandora’s Box when the Supreme Court, in an attack of TEMPORARY INSANITY, put their seal of approval on GAY MARRIAGE., scottwc427 This was a ridiculous ruling. Where did they find the “right to perversion” in the Constitution? If they were interpreting the Constitution AS WRITTEN the way they are SUPPOSED to do, this never would have happened.
I guess that “Technically” the guy is right. You are not a murderer if you never kill anyone. You are not a thief if you never steal anything. Basically, if you think about committing a crime, but never do anything are you a criminal? Yes you may be sick in the eyes of society but are you a criminal?
I’m not sure but is pedophilia it’s self a crime or just the act? If you are diagnosed as a pedophile, or admit to such thoughts, will they lock you up?
If so where do you draw the line?
So following your process of thought is someone who chooses to view kiddie pornography in the privacy of their home not committing a crime? Or would you claim that since no one is actually being physically and sexually abused a victimless crime? Such thought patterns are completely deviant and aberrant and I would argue lower such person’s ability to fully appreciate the consequences of their actions. Many sex offenders would not have become sex offenders if not for the lowering of their inhibitions and realization of the consequences but over time have become conditioned or rather desensitized to viewing such material and acted on an opportunity rather impulsively. The problem with many of these types of sex offenders, even the ones who voluntarily submit to depo-provera injections and castration to lower their sex drive and still have such feelings is that it isn’t about them professing their love for children but having total and complete control over their victims.
Jack Alope, the fact that should be blatantly obvious is that “kiddie porn” is NOT a “victimless crime,” because SOMEBODY had to abuse the children in the videos to PRODUCE them in the FIRST PLACE. It’s also a fact that pedophiles are NEVER CURED. You let them out of prison, they go right out and RE-OFFEND and ANOTHER child is victimized. Being the animals they are, the only SAFE way to have them in society is to keep them LOCKED UP where they CANNOT victimize children. If all they are good for is to be WAREHOUSED for the rest of their miserable, sick, depraved lives, what is the point of keeping them alive in the first place? Pedophila should be a CAPITAL CRIME. If these VERMIN knew they would DIE for putting their filthy hands on an innocent child, they might suddenly discover they are able to control their SICK IMPULSES after all!
No, pedophilia (i.e., the sexual attraction to pre-pubescent children) is, in and of itself, not a crime. However, the stronger the attraction one has for children and the number of years one has “suffered” from that condition, the greater likelihood one might indulge in the consumption or production or distribution of child pornography (especially actual photographs and videos of children being molested or engaging in one kind or another of sexual acts with other children or adults). This is a serious crime. One doesn’t have to actually physically engage in sex with children to have committed a crime. Consuming kiddie porn is contributing to the problem, as others produce it and trade in it for profit and, in the end, children are actually victimized. Theoretically, someone who seeks theraputic help for his sexual attraction to young children is not a criminal but he definitely has a problem that may become criminal if he follows through with his desires, which may be quite strong and hard to resist. The earlier one gets “help” to deal with these feelings, the better, but yes, it definitely has a stigma to it so the doctor/patient immunity relationship should be respected unless the patient starts to behave criminally or admits to having done so…
armbears, the damned liberals ALWAYS use the same “logic” when they are attempting to legitamize something ILLEGITIMATE–and that is that if we REMOVE the stigma and bring whatever disgraceful conduct they are trying to legitamize out into the open, it will encourage those sick individuals who PRACTICE whatever EVIL and ILLEGITIMATE thing they’re pushing today to seek help. That was their argument against “stigmatizing” everything from PHYSICAL child abuse to wife beating, to alcoholism to drug addiction. You could apply the same logic to SERIAL KILLERS, and the only thing you would accomplish is a growing pile of DEAD BODIES. Here’s a fun fact: MOST serial killers, if you trace their history, will turn out to have been physically and/or sexually abused as children, so the two subjects are NOT unrelated!
Here’s the point I’m trying to make: You remove the “stigma” from EVIL and/or ABERRANT behavior, and “legalize” depravity that is DESTRUCTIVE to a civilized society, and what do you get? MORE EVIL BEHAVIOR! The liberal IDIOTS don’t EVER seem to get this, no matter HOW much damage they do “embracing” every form of evil and depravity known to man in the name of “open-mindedness” and “tolerance.” SMH.
Wayne, consider these facts:
Feed a thought and grow an action.
Feed an action and grow a habit.
Feed a habit and grow an addiction.
Feed an addiction and ruin a life.
These are just the “general rules” demanding self-control in order to avoid destruction but on the subject of child molesting, the very first step (an action) results in ruining a life. Nip evil in the bud and never have to use a chainsaw later to regain your freedom.
When will the ******** demand their rights and be included in the LGBTQAZRFXP coalition?
As soon as the Gay Nazis started their demands that everybody has to, not only ACCEPT their perversion, but approve and CELEBRATE it, I said the damned pedophiles would be the next group to “demand” legitimacy. Since it is a FACT that gay men sexually abuse underaged boys at an EXPONENTIALLY higher rate than the rest of the population, this latest crusade is blatantly self-serving for the light-loafered crowd. IMHO NOBODY gets the “benefit of the doubt” when it comes to protecting children from this SICK DEPRAVITY. The THIEF who steals the innocence of a child deserves to DIE, because like a murderer, he has stolen something that can NEVER be restored, once it is taken!
This BS is only to be expected, though. The LGBTQ crowd has opened the door to ANY kind of perversion being, not only legal, but CELEBRATED. I expect to see “animal lovers”, foot fetishists, and ALL manner of freaks coming out of the woodwork DEMANDING to be “accepted and celebrated.” SMH Welcome to the USA, where men are not ALWAYS MEN, and the SHEEP are downright NERVOUS! If these “people” have their way, we’ll soon adopt Islam’s view that donkeys and sheep are appropriate “targets” of male sexuality. DISGUSTING savages.
I think most agree pedophilia is a sexual orientation. Thus, equal protection under the law, such as equal employment opportunity, means that the public elementary school cannot ask the applicant teacher, bus driver, janitor, nurse, or cafeteria worker if they are sexually attracted to children before hiring them. Only when they commit the crime and are convicted and required to register as a sex offender can they be denied employment. Even if they are public about their sexual orientation they could and probably would sue on the grounds of discrimination if not hired.
It is ridiculous to impose non-discrimination laws based on sexual orientation.
Here’s a little story to illustrate my point that CONDONING and ACCEPTING evil behavior in the name of “tolerance” is not only STUPID, but self-destructive to society, and only engenders MORE evil behavior.
There was a murder case in Oregon where a man murdered a woman, cut up her body and stored her head and other parts in his freezer. A liberal parole board concluded–with testimony from an equally brain-dead psychiatrist–that the circumstances that “triggered” this act of mayhem were “unique,” and were unlikely to EVER occur again, so it was “safe” to release this nut into society. So he was paroled, and a few months later several missing women were connected to him, and a search warrant revealed the parts of several MORE women stored in his freezer. THIS IS A TRUE STORY, PEOPLE! Here is the GLARINGLY OBVIOUS POINT the parole board and equally deluded “mental health professional” missed:
When a crazy person like THIS GUY has a compulsion, he will CREATE the “unique” circumstances that lead to his “unique” brand of murder, sexual abuse of a child, etc. And that is the TRUTH. Pedophiles FEED their sick fantasies with KIDDIE PORN–where children had to be ABUSED to PRODUCE the garbage they watch. And then they go out and ACT on those “fantasies” by creating their OWN. Guard your children well, because these MONSTERS are EVERYWHERE in our society. They ALWAYS insinuate themselves into positions where they have ACCESS to kids.
@OLETEABAG… ‘The THIEF who steals the innocence of a child deserves to DIE, because like a murderer, he has stolen something that can NEVER be restored, once it is taken!”
this comment is the best of all the comments. the victim. child, is scared for life and disrupts many normal sexual processes all his life, as in what’s normal. in short, the child never fully recovers and in some cases passes this disease on to other innocents.
Years ago, it became common practice for unmarried heterosexual people to have sex together. It was and is a sin.
A relatively few years ago, it became common for homosexual people to have sex together. It was and is a sin.
Descending the moral ladder further yet, the child molesters are beginning to demand ‘equal treatment’ for their sinful desires.
Soon, those who have sexual relationships with animals will be standing in line demanding acceptance.
ALL of these WERE a sin. All of these ARE a sin. All of these will ALWAYS be a sin. The mind of humans continuously ‘pushes the envelope’ for ‘just one more step’ toward total, unlimited, vile, disgusting, filthy sin and depravity. The pagan debauchery of the past is still here today and it is flourishing. Many American cities are currently following the same path that doomed Sodom and Gomorrah.