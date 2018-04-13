Many Americans, millennials ignorant of the Holocaust, survey finds

Americans today have large gaps of knowledge or are ignorant to the history and consequences of the Holocaust, some 73 years since Nazi Germany’s atrocities became known to the world, according to a survey commissioned by a Jewish organization which works to compensate survivors.
The survey, conducted by Shoen Consulting on behalf of The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) found that 11 percent of U.S. adults and 22 percent of millennials “haven’t heard” or “are not sure if they have heard of the Holocaust.”
It was released on Thursday — to coincide with Holocaust Remembrance Day — and is the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising, as marked on the Hebrew calendar.
At least 70 percent of those surveyed feel that “fewer people seem to care about the Holocaust as much as they used to” and 58 percent believe that “something like the Holocaust could happen again.”
Further, large numbers of respondents believe that there is anti-Semitism in the U.S. today (68 percent) and that there are many neo-Nazis in the U.S. (34 percent).
By the end of World War II, at least six million Jewish men, women and children had been systematically murdered by the Nazi regime and its collaborators across Europe. Yet education about the atrocities committed and the places they occurred are absent from many Americans understanding about this period of history, the survey found.
Of those aware of the Holocaust, one third of all Americans and over four in 10 millennials believe that only two million Jews or less were killed.
While 84 percent responded that they knew the Holocaust occurred in Germany, only 37 percent identified Poland as a country where Jews were also killed.
Auschwitz-Birkenau, one of the largest of 40 concentration camps that held Jewish prisoners, is located just outside of Krakow, Poland. Over one million Jews were killed or died at the camp in addition to tens of thousands from other minority groups, including Polish citizens, Roma, Soviet prisoners, homosexuals and the disabled.
Two-thirds of millennials (66 percent) can’t identify what Auschwitz is, according to the survey.
“This study underscores the importance of Holocaust education in our schools,” Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President of the Claims Conference, said in a statement.
“There remain troubling gaps in Holocaust awareness while survivors are still with us; imagine when there are no longer survivors here to tell their stories. We must be committed to ensuring the horrors of the Holocaust and the memory of those who suffered so greatly are remembered, told and taught by future generations.”
The survey also found that a large majority of Americans have little to no connection to the Holocaust — with 80 percent never having visited a Holocaust museum and 66 percent not knowing or knowing of a survivor.
“On the occasion of Yom HaShoah, it is vital to open a dialogue on the state of Holocaust awareness so that the lessons learned inform the next generation,” Claims Conference President Julius Berman said in a statement. “We are alarmed that today’s generation lacks some of the basic knowledge about these atrocities.”
The NEA-oriented, liberal US education system is too busy teaching sex education, diversity, tolerance, climate change, and other touchy-feely subjects to have time to teach ‘non-essential’ subjects like world history or science to our young snowflakes. Also, the Holocaust doesn’t easily fit in to the ‘world view’ of Leftists who don’t like Jews much anyway and who are trying to rewrite history to make it more ‘flexible’ and ‘less offensive.’
And that’s right in keeping with how the libtard indoctrinators what things to be..
The millennial snowflakes, are too busy with their heads buried in their phones and they are too busy with “microaggressions”!
Ignorance of the Holocaust is just the tip of the iceberg regarding the state of education in the U.S. As was pointed out by another who posted here the public school system is hot mess centered around progressive propaganda initiatives such as climate change, white guilt and the holy grail of political correctness. Us baby boomers have been asleep at the wheel for the last 50 years while our country has been hijacked by the collectivists and statists. Trump is the last hope.
David Hogg.., ‘this’ is what happens to ‘children’ when their families are not allowed to defend themselves; and ‘you’ and your ilk want to destroy our Second Amendment Law? Good luck sir. (Yes, I believe you know nothing of the plight of Jewish people during World War Two)
With how rabbid he sounds at times, i honestly feel he’d be OK with a 2nd holocaust, just as long as its what HE considers the right people bing herded into those camps.. CONSERVATIVES..
MANY millennials are ignorant of most important things in history and have NO idea of civics. Where the WWII vets were the greatest generation in the world the millennials are the dumbest about history and what made the USA great. Really sad!!!!!
And as i’ve said many a time before. IF THIS current crop of ‘young adults’ were all we had to call upon for a draft, and we got attacked like in 41, i seriously DOUBT we’d have enough to man all branches to defend us and strike back…
I N D O C T R I N A T I O N
right under parents noses and in plain sight there children are now property of the deep state.
if it continues i would be on the look out for another hitler or stalin.
god bless the u.s.a.
This why i keep saying, they are already just LIKE THE BORG from star trek..
I would estimate that about 2% of Americans have any connection to the Holocaust. My father (B-24 pilot in the 15th AAF) actually bombed Osweicim twice (18 and 25 Dec, 44), destroying synthetic rubber and petroleum facilities. According to the official history: “Bombs also destroyed barracks in the concentration camp at Auschwitz III, bordering the refinery.” The USAAF was adamant that no US military forces were going to be employed for any use other than military operations against the German war machine. In the same way, the USAAF absolutely refused to co-operate with the RAF’s terror-bombing campaign against German civilians, considering it a war crime, and unworthy of the US military.
Surprise, surprise, surprise. The same revisionist historians who are trying to remove the Confederacy from history, it shouldn’t really surprise anyone that the revisionist historians would “revise out” the holocost, and indoctrinate that “millennial” group as most gullible ages to indoctrinate…
Too true. Libtards love revising history..
They know just enough to be dangerous – the Holocaust was racist, murdered people, and was committed by the fascist Nazis.
What is scary is that they think they were right wing. They were socialist, came to power through free elections, never more than 12% of adults, largest victory was only 33% of the vote, and once they came to power they collected the names from the gun registration in the previous government and confiscated the guns.
This is B.S.! There is not one person alive today that doesn’t know about the holocaust! Not one! It is real and the world knows it. The world will always remember. So sorry MSM!
“Millennial’s ignorant of holocaust”. Given the removal of historical statues and the liberal rewriting history, the millennial’s offspring will never believe silvery existed. And, I want to be around to see the lamentations from all who demanded the removal of the statures. Stupidity has consequences