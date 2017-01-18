Manning best known of most recent criminals freed by Obama

(UPI) — President Barack Obama on Tuesday commuted the sentences of 209 more U.S. prisoners and pardoned 64 others outright.
The additional actions bring the president’s total to 1,385, which is more than the previous 12 U.S. presidents combined. More than 500 of the commutations were for life sentences.
“These 273 individuals learned that our nation is a forgiving nation, where hard work and a commitment to rehabilitation can lead to a second chance, and where wrongs from the past will not deprive an individual of the opportunity to move forward,” White House Counsel Neil Eggleston wrote on the White House website.
One of the inmates granted relief with Tuesday’s actions was Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence whistleblower who leaked classified information to WikiLeaks in 2010. Three years later, she pleaded guilty on 10 criminal counts, was convicted on 21 others and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
One of the inmates granted relief with Tuesday's actions was Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence whistleblower who leaked classified information to WikiLeaks in 2010. Three years later, she pleaded guilty on 10 criminal counts, was convicted on 21 others and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
A transgender woman formerly known as Bradley Manning, she has pleaded with Obama for help and twice attempted suicide last year at the all-male U.S. Army prison in Fort Leavenworth, Kan.
Instead of her scheduled release in 2045, Manning will now be freed on May 17.
Speculation arose in recent days that Obama would include Manning on his list of commutations, but it wasn’t confirmed until the White House’s announcement Tuesday.
Another whistleblower, Edward Snowden, who leaked classified documents in 2014 exposing the National Security Agency’s domestic phone surveillance program, has pushed for clemency for Manning on social media. However, it appears unlikely he will receive similar treatment anytime soon.
“Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Tuesday. “Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy.”
“Clemency is an extraordinary remedy, granted only after the President has concluded that a particular individual has demonstrated a readiness to make use of his or her second chance,” Eggleston added.
With Tuesday’s, the number of Obama’s pardons has now reached 212.
Chelsea Manning? You must first ask why Hillary and not Obama was targeted for Hacking by Assange? The fact of the matter is that BOTH Hillary AND Obama got hacked and the dirt was found on BOTH, but strangely only revealed on Hillary. Obama succumbed to the blackmail and got protected by cutting/negotiating a deal to release Assange loved Manning, in order to cover his own crimes. Hillary had no power of pardoning so she got taken down. The operable question is this,,,how dark is the dirt that Assange now holds over Obama’s head? Perhaps the same kind Mark Rich held over Bill Clinton’s. Just how bad and corrupt a President was Obama actually. History may never know, but he reveals his corruption in the pardoning of criminals whose criminality his administration reflected, celebrated and empowered every chance he could. Honest men do not pardon criminals or there is no operable American Justice., People and leaders only pardon people like themselves. Enter Obama and the criminal elements of the American Political class.
This is not really surprising, tinkerbell Obama is going to continue to damage this country anyway he can up to the last minute of his presidency, then continue as the enemy that he is.
They keep referring to manning as “she” and “her”. This is a MAN with a severe mental illness.
George Washington pardoned or commuted only 16 people, two for treason during the Whiskey Rebellion. My question is this, Pardons forever vacate a conviction and make it as if they never happened and are irreversible…. A Commutation on the other hand is the mitigation of the sentence of someone currently serving a sentence for a crime pursuant to a conviction, without vacating the conviction itself, which to my mind allows the next President to reverse and re-instate the punishment, unlike a full pardon. Can Trump then reverse all Obama’s Commutation damage? Let’s hope so. The He, she or whatever the IT manning thing now is,,, still has enough secrets in its brain to take down our military.
If Satan himself were in a federal prison, Obama would let him out.