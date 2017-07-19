Man throws toddler into traffic

Bryant Jerel Hickcox allegedly called his 2-year-old cousin “the devil” after throwing him into oncoming heavy traffic about 9 p.m. Friday in southeast Colorado Springs, his arrest documents show.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and attempted child abuse resulting in death, both felonies, court records show.

Timothy Hickcox wrote on Facebook about 3:20 a.m. Saturday that his son’s “drunken” cousin kidnapped him “and threw him in front of driving cars” on the busy street. The toddler’s name is Ben, Hickcox wrote in the post next to a photo of the diapered child sitting in a hospital bed, his arm covered in scrapes.

“Luckily every car stopped so that Ben wasn’t … hit by a car,” wrote Hickcox, who could not be reached for comment.

The family is thankful to the “Angel that held him while he was screaming for his mama,” Hickcox added. “Who ever this person is, you where (sic) our knight in the dark and gave our Son light when he needed it the most! You are our hero and wherever you are I hope we find you and can only try to thank you sooooooooo much, because there are no words that could describe how thankful we are for you!”

When police got to South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, a person was holding the boy, who was wrapped in a blanket, arrest documents say. Bryant Hickcox had tried to run away but “was being surrounded by multiple people so he would not leave,” the documents say.

The arrest affidavit gives this account:

Christopher Willner, 42, was driving on South Academy Boulevard when he saw something being thrown into the road and slammed on his brakes. Willner got out of his vehicle and saw Hickcox walk into traffic and try to pick up the boy who had been thrown into the road. “That child is the devil,” he was saying.

Tracy Willner, 32, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, initially thought a dog was being thrown into traffic. She saw Hickcox swing the boy into the air and let go, causing him to “hit the lane directly in front of her.”

Her husband and several other men ran after Hickcox.

“I grabbed the baby and just held him. He was soaking wet and crying,” Tracy Willner told Gazette news partner KKTV. “I’m just standing there in the rain holding the baby, screaming, ‘Someone call 911, someone call 911,’ because my phone was dead. I’m screaming, ‘Does anyone have a blanket?’ A lady gave me a towel and covered him up. I just held him right here, and for a little while he stopped crying. I just wanted to keep him as warm and as safe as possible.”

Bryant Hickcox remains in El Paso County jail on $50,000 bond, inmate records show. His hearing on advisement is set for Tuesday, and he is expected to make his first appearance in court July 25.

