Man sues his parents for $86,000 after they got rid of his porn collection

As if moving back in with your parents isn’t humbling enough.

A Michigan man whose parents took him in after his divorce is suing them for throwing away his stash of pornography. He is asking for $86,000, according to court papers obtained by WXMI in Michigan, which doesn’t name the plaintiff or defendants.

The plaintiff reportedly moved into his parents’ Grand Haven, Mich., home in October 2016, while he was going through a divorce. He brought with him a porn collection worth an estimated $29,000. The porn collector moved to Indiana within a year, where his parents delivered his belongings to him — minus the smutty collectibles.

Wanting to be reunited with his erotica, the man allegedly fired off an email to his parents blaming them of behaving vindictively rather than trying to address the issue with him.

“If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere,” the man reportedly wrote.

His father allegedly wrote back saying he’d destroyed the bawdy material for his son’s own good.

“Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health … I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine,” the dad emailed.

He expressed that it was his hope that his son, whose age wasn’t included in the report, would grow to one day appreciate what he did.

“Someday, I hope you will understand,” the dad wrote.

The man reportedly complained to police about his parents’ actions, but authorities declined to press criminal charges.

