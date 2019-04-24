Man storms German church yelling “Allah Akbar,” injures 9 people

The attacker has been identified as a 36-year-old Somali

Parishioners said a man, who has been identified as a 36-year-old Somali, screamed Arabic phrases, including “Allah Akbar,” as he charged into the St. Paul’s Parish church on Saturday. The man caused injures to at least 9 people.

Marko Petrovic, who was pushed aside by the assailant, told the Munich-based tz paper on Wednesday: “The man ran past me, rammed my elbow into his side and called ‘Allahu Akbar.’ He threw something. A few visitors, strong men, were able to pull him to the ground and hold him until the police arrived.”

The Munich police issued a statement on Sunday, stating the offender ” entered the church through the main entrance, gesticulating and shouting unintelligible words. In addition, he is said to have thrown several stones in the church.

Whether the accused actually ‘Allahu Akbar’ has called, or this is a misinformation, is still under review.”

The police added “Some visitors then fled the church.Then they were followed by more visitors in the direction of the exits. At the moment, nine persons injured themselves slightly. Four of these were transported for further clarification to Munich hospitals. The man was first held by worshipers and finally arrested by police. He is a 36-year-old Somali. ”

The assailant caused the mass panic and injuries. Videos posted online show the inside of the St. Paul’s Parish church in disarray. The police arrested the man on Saturday evening in the church.

Jozo Dramac , who was in the church, told tz: “Someone screamed in Arabic, ‘Allah, Allah,” I was there with my wife and son. The people were in a panic. I’ve tried to keep calm, but I’m still scared.”

