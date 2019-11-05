Home » News

Man stabbed dead over Popeyes chicken sandwich in Maryland

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 11:19 am November 5, 2019
3

It’s a sandwich so good, someone died trying to buy one.

A man online hoping to buy a Popeyes chicken sandwich in Maryland was stabbed to death on Monday, said news reports.

The fight began around 7 p.m. when someone tried to cut into the line at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Md., sources told Fox 5 DC.

The battle spilled into the restaurant’s parking lot, said cops. When cops arrived, they found a man, 28, with multiple stab wounds.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital, but he could not be saved.

“We have been able to determine, preliminarily, that this is related to the release of the sandwich,” said a Prince Georges County police spokeswoman.

The slaying was under investigation Monday night.

3 Comments

Leonidas
Leonidas
12:19 pm November 5, 2019 at 12:19 pm

No thanks, I’ll stick with Chick-Fil-A. No stabbings at my local branches so far.

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:58 pm November 5, 2019 at 12:58 pm

“Man stabbed dead over cutting in line in Maryland”

Corrected that headline for you! No charge.

jpb64usanet
jpb64usanet
2:34 pm November 5, 2019 at 2:34 pm

I agree it’s CUTTING IN LINE. Not the chicken.

