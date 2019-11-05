Man stabbed dead over Popeyes chicken sandwich in Maryland

It’s a sandwich so good, someone died trying to buy one.

A man online hoping to buy a Popeyes chicken sandwich in Maryland was stabbed to death on Monday, said news reports.

The fight began around 7 p.m. when someone tried to cut into the line at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Md., sources told Fox 5 DC.

The battle spilled into the restaurant’s parking lot, said cops. When cops arrived, they found a man, 28, with multiple stab wounds.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital, but he could not be saved.

“We have been able to determine, preliminarily, that this is related to the release of the sandwich,” said a Prince Georges County police spokeswoman.

The slaying was under investigation Monday night.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings

0 Shares









