Man shouting profanities against Trump attacks GOP candidate with a knife

A California man shouted profanities about President Donald Trump before attempting to stab a Republican candidate for Congress at an outdoor festival, police said Tuesday.Farzad Fazeli, 35, was arrested Sunday at the Castro Valley Fall Festival in Northern California. Police said he approached GOP congressional candidate Rudy Peters “in an aggressive manner and made disparaging remarks about his political party and elected officials.” Fazeli then attempted to stab Peters with a switchblade, but the knife malfunctioned.
Fazeli and Peters got into a physical struggle before Fazeli ran off. Police found him moments later, still in possession of the knife.
Peters told the San Francisco Chronicle that Fazeli approached him while he was working an election booth at the festival.
“All of a sudden we hear someone screaming, “F— Trump, F— Trump!” Peters said.
Fazeli then allegedly grabbed a cup of coffee off the table and threw it at Peters. The pair then got into a struggle, at which point Fazeli took out his knife.
“He had the knife, but the blade wouldn’t shoot out,” Peters said.
Fazeli faces charges for felony assault, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and possession of a switchblade knife.
Peters is running for Congress in California’s 15th district, which is currently held by Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Good old Farzad, with his Hillary e-mail scandal, Benghazi was due to a video, Clinton tee shirt on and of course living in communist Kalifornia.
Hey guys, If you let enough unvetted mentally deranged illegal criminal minded people into the country the odds are one of them may assassinate and kill many of your political opponents if fed enough mind bending propaganda, especially when the free stuff is taken away by the politically sane, and the socialist heaven they promise fails to deliver the goods.
The detestable Liberal Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on unjustified intense hatred, secrecy, Lies, Cons and Deceptions.
Together with their corrupt minion news/propaganda outlets they have a dangerous influence over the small minded and their deranged Snowflakes.
Are you saying that this guy tried to use a knife. Where is the outcry to get tighter knife control laws? Britain has already started this since they have already gotten rid of guns from all the law abiding citizens.
Seems the ones who keep causing problems is the Democrat Party. Maybe the Democrat Party must be put out to pasture? They’re the ones using knives, guns, weapons at rallies & other functions. Vote Republican this mid-term election! Obama hitting the road has certainly gotten me fired up to vote, straight Republican. I am tired of listening to all the lies for 8 years, that man told during his Presidency, now he wants to continue with the lies.
Everyone has forgotten why the NRA was created in the first place. It was to help the black community fight off the KKK, another Demonrat institution. All we ever hear from the Democrat Party is more lies.
” Farzad Fazeli”…..anybody have any questions?