Man shouting profanities against Trump attacks GOP candidate with a knife

A California man shouted profanities about President Donald Trump before attempting to stab a Republican candidate for Congress at an outdoor festival, police said Tuesday.

Farzad Fazeli, 35, was arrested Sunday at the Castro Valley Fall Festival in Northern California. Police said he approached GOP congressional candidate Rudy Peters “in an aggressive manner and made disparaging remarks about his political party and elected officials.” Fazeli then attempted to stab Peters with a switchblade, but the knife malfunctioned.

Fazeli and Peters got into a physical struggle before Fazeli ran off. Police found him moments later, still in possession of the knife.

Peters told the San Francisco Chronicle that Fazeli approached him while he was working an election booth at the festival.

“All of a sudden we hear someone screaming, “F— Trump, F— Trump!” Peters said.

Fazeli then allegedly grabbed a cup of coffee off the table and threw it at Peters. The pair then got into a struggle, at which point Fazeli took out his knife.

“He had the knife, but the blade wouldn’t shoot out,” Peters said.

Fazeli faces charges for felony assault, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and possession of a switchblade knife.

Peters is running for Congress in California’s 15th district, which is currently held by Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell.

