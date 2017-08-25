Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.
Joshua Stuart Cobin, 29, from Scottsdale, was booked on three felony counts of aggravated assault on police and one misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly.
Cobin identified himself as the man seen on a now-viral video kicking a can of tear gas back at police officers during Tuesday night’s protests of President Donald Trump. Another man in a Colin Kaepernick jersey helped Cobin out of the line of fire.
Good!!!!!
The video of this LOSER writhing on the pavement after being hit in the gonads by a rubber bullet made my day–and that they ARRESTED him TOO, just makes it BETTER!
HERE is what our law says about sedition:
18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
It is HIGH TIME Jeff Sessions got off his timid little fanny and started ENFORCING the law against these VERMIN and ALSO charge Soros/Clinton/Obama who are FINANCING and egging them on! There is an ABUNDANCE of evidence against ALL OF THEM! WHEN is Sessions going to start enforcing this law, and restore peace to our streets?
Now lets see the cops also go and arrest ALL THE OTHER rioters.. BUT since a good # of them were black or members of Antifa, i don’t see that happening..
Excellent shot!