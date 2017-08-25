Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The man seen on 3TV/CBS 5 video getting hit with a non-lethal round after kicking a gas canister at officers was booked into jail Thursday night on four criminal charges, Phoenix police announced.

Joshua Stuart Cobin, 29, from Scottsdale, was booked on three felony counts of aggravated assault on police and one misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly.

Cobin identified himself as the man seen on a now-viral video kicking a can of tear gas back at police officers during Tuesday night’s protests of President Donald Trump. Another man in a Colin Kaepernick jersey helped Cobin out of the line of fire.

