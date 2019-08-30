Man charged in El Paso killings was ‘surprised no one challenged him,’ report says

Patrick Crusius told law enforcement officers that he used a gun he purchased from Romania when he fired on shoppers inside an El Paso Walmart earlier this month, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety document whose contents the Texas Tribune reported on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old suspect in the mass shooting told police after his arrest that the Romanian AK-47 was sent to a gun dealer near his North Texas home in Allen. He also said he bought a thousand rounds of ammunition from Russia and wore ear protection.

Crusius “was surprised no one challenged him or shot him” when he walked into the store, the Texas Tribune reported. Crusius said that after the shootings, he called 911, but could not get through to a dispatcher. He told detectives that he encountered Texas Rangers as he returned to the store to surrender.

El Paso police previously said that the AK-47 used in the shooting in which Crusius is accused of killing 22 people was bought legally, but the department did not provide other details about its purchase. In a manifesto published just before the shootings, Crusius allegedly wrote that the rifle was a WASR-10, a semi-automatic version of a Romanian military AK-47 weapon.

The suspected shooter told El Paso police after his arrest that the rifle was delivered to “Gun Masters” in Allen, and he picked it up there, according to the Tribune’s reporting on the interview synopsis. There is no store with that name in Allen, but there is such a shop in Plano.

Crusius also discussed with law enforcement officers his manifesto and suggested he wrote the document that described the attack as a “response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” according to the Texas Tribune report. After the manifesto was discovered, federal authorities began investigating the killings as an act of domestic terrorism.

Crusius, who is white, told police he went into the Walmart, returned to his car to finish and publish the manifesto, then walked back into the store to kill Hispanic shoppers, according to the Tribune’s report on the DPS document.

The suspect drove about 10 hours to El Paso from the Dallas area and stopped at the store because he was hungry, police have said.

Crusius is charged with murder in the Aug. 3 attack and is being held without bond.

He has been separated from other prisoners and has been put on suicide watch at least twice since he was arrested, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities have said they will seek the death penalty.

