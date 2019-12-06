Malarkey: Biden calls Iowa voter ‘a damn liar’, challenges him to a push-up contest

Joe Biden angrily confronted a voter at an Iowa town hall who asked about the Ukraine scandal involving his son — and whether he is too old to take on President Trump.

When the voter questioned if Biden was “selling access” by letting Hunter Biden take a position on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, Biden appeared to lose his cool.

“You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true,” Biden said, walking up towards the man at the town hall in New Hampton, Iowa.

The ex-vice president also appeared to shame the hefty voter over his weight after the questioner said he had heard the accusations about Hunter Biden on cable television.

“”You see it on the TV? I know you do,” Biden said. “By the way, that’s why you….I’m not sedentary.”

The tense face-off came as Biden continues his “No Malarkey” bus tour of rural Iowa. Although Biden remains the Democratic front-runner in national polls, he is struggling mightily in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Biden forcefully told the man he was physically and mentally ready to face off against Trump.

“Let’s do push-ups together, man. Let’s do whatever you want to do,” Biden said. “Let’s take an IQ (test).”

Then Biden addressed the accusations about his son, whom Trump and Republicans are making the focus of a smear campaign

“No one has said my son has done anything wrong, and I did not on any occasion,

The voter, who described himself as an Iowa farmer, refused to back down.

“I didn’t say you did anything wrong,” the voter replied.

“You said I set up my son to work in an oil company. Isn’t that what you said?” Biden demanded. “Get your words straight, Jack.”

Biden has long been dogged by gaffes on the campaign trail dating back to his failed White House run in 2008.

“You don’t have any more backbone than Trump does,”said the voter, prompting boos from the crowd.

The back-and-forth ended with the voter saying he would not vote for Biden and the vice president retorting that the voter was “too old to vote for me.”

