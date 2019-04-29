Make America cash again: Bills and coins must be accepted

The City Council is looking at a Ritchie Torres bill requiring all establishments accept cash — pushing back at a seemingly increasing number of places, especially food spots, going credit and debit only. Torres and others note many New Yorkers lack access to plastic.

Perhaps the legislation is working before it’s even passed.

Sweetgreen — an upscale salad outlet and pioneer in the cashless movement — announced last week that it was going in the opposite direction: By the end of the year, all Sweetgreen restaurants will start accepting cash.

Sounds about right. Last we looked, all U.S. currency says, “this note is legal tender for all debts, public and private.”

In other words, accept sweet green everywhere.

