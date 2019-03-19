Majority of New Yorkers oppose granting drivers licenses to undocumented aliens

New Yorker drivers don’t want to share the road with undocumented immigrants.

A new poll from Siena College found that 61% of voters oppose granting driver’s licences to immigrants regardless of their immigration status.

Advocates supporting a bill that would allow non-citizens to obtain licences remain hopeful that the Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate will pass the measure before the end of the current legislative session.

Thousands of activists descended on Albany last week calling on lawmakers to pass the Driver’s License Access and Privacy Act, dubbed the Green Light bill. The bill would make licenses available to all regardless of immigration status.

Twelve states, including Vermont and Connecticut, have passed similar legislation.

However, the Siena poll found little support for the measure.

“Overwhelmingly, Republicans and independents, upstaters and downstate suburbanites oppose allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses. Democrats and New York City voters are closely divided on the issue,” Greenberg said. “White voters strongly oppose; black and Latino voters support it by small margins.”

The poll also found that New Yorkers are split on a variety of other issues that are being mulled over by elected officials ahead of the April 1 budget deadline.

Only 53% of voters back the elimination of cash bail for people facing misdemeanor or non-violent crimes. The same number supports legalizing recreational marijuana, while 43 percent are opposed.

Support for congestion pricing, charging drivers to enter parts of Manhattan, has dropped off since January, with 43% supporting the idea and 42% opposed. Roughly 52% of respondents backed the plan two months ago.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)