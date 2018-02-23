Major bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The nation’s largest privately-owned bank holding company and a major car rental chain said Thursday they will stop promotions aimed at National Rifle Association members.
The Nebraska-based First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract to issue the group’s NRA Visa Card, spokesman Kevin Langin said in a statement.
“Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA,” Langin said.
Langin declined to say when the contract would expire and would not elaborate on what sort of feedback the company had received.
Separately, car rental company Enterprise said its three brands would end a discount program for NRA members.
Both companies released their statements dozens of times on Twitter in response to calls for them to sever ties with the NRA. Some Twitter users who identified themselves as customers pledged to take their business elsewhere.
The announcements came after the progressive news website ThinkProgress listed them as companies that support the NRA. ThinkProgress noted that First National Bank offered two NRA cards, each with a $40 bonus, and touted it as “enough to reimburse your one-year NRA membership!” It also noted Enterprise “offers members an unspecified discount.”
On Thursday, the bank webpage that advertised the NRA card had been disabled. A cached version of the site touted the card as “the official credit card of the NRA” and noted the benefits of membership.
The NRA credit cards are part of a larger business in which the bank issues cards branded with organizations’ logos, such as the sporting-goods store Scheels and the Best Western hotel chain.
Twitter accounts for Enterprise and its two other brands, Alamo and National, tweeted late Thursday: “All three of our brands have ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26.”
The NRA has faced intense criticism following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead, the latest in a string of high-profile mass killings in the U.S.
An NRA spokeswoman referred questions Thursday to the group’s licensing department. A phone message left with that office was not immediately returned.
A group that tracks the credit industry said the move could carry significant risks for First National Bank of Omaha.
“Many will applaud the move, but NRA members are famously loyal and the organization has shown itself as being very good at mobilizing its members,” said Matt Schulz, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com. “However, banks are in the business of managing risks of all kinds, and First National clearly sees this as one they’re willing to take.”
First National Bank has banks in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
Associated Press writers Sarah Skidmore Sell in Portland, Oregon and Kelvin Chan in Hong Kong contributed to this report.
Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte
Here we go, blame the NRA which is not to blame, but don’t blame the perpetrator and the enablers. The enablers being the FBI for not doing their job and all of the FBI agents (current and former) who made up excuses that they had to go by the FBI “handbook” and they could not track down the perpetrators Facebook page (this bull makes me want to vomit), the local police department who did nothing (they went out to his house 39 times since 2010), the armed deputy who was outside the school building during the shooting, he knew the shooting was going on and he did not go into the school to stop the perpetrator, the parents who took in the perpetrator and they were taking him to “therapy”, but allowed the perpetrator to have guns. Each of the above mentioned incompetents, can shove the “FBI Handbook” you know where!
I use all three of these car rentals when traveling regularly on business in Illinois, Colorado, and Texas. My secretary has already switched accounts for me. It only took a few minutes. I urge others to do the same. We all must send a message.
Well done Mr. Glen Thompson in acting swiftly to these companies caving to brainless snowflake agendas. I too have often used these snowflake car rental companies and have black listed them from any further business.
I’ll add these to my list of over 150 companies I don’t do business with any longer, that I’ve been building on for over 30 years. I also don’t pay for any entertainment using actors, singers and such who disparage the Second Amendment.
Good. Thank you for taking a stand. We will make sure we do NO business which includes gun haters like First National Bank. GONE…
Make no mistake–war is coming. If you want a preview of what it will look like, then look no further than how the “progressives” have destroyed the once-great country of Sweden. Neo-Marxists have infiltrated the education system and multiple facets of government for the past 50 years. They control nearly ALL media (both new and old), as well as the FBI, the CIA, the NSA (and numerous other 3-letter agencies), and many of the lower federal courts who have demonstrated repeatedly over the past year that they are willing to legislate from the bench, in violation of the Constitution, and in area where their jurisdiction is tenuous at best.
If we do not crush the communist-democrats in this year’s midterm elections, then it will be over for the United States within 10 years. They will crush our economy under an avalanche of new taxes and an ever-expanding welfare state, and they will allow invaders to overrun our country the way Muslim “refugees” are currently overrunning Sweden. At that point, the only thing left will be an appeal by way of the 2nd Amendment–they know that, which is why all of this is happening now!
been saying for years capt.
lock and load.
You need to find a way to send this to the bank and Enterprise. So much Common Sense in your post, but of course that is UNcommon in today’s America…
How sad is that for First National Bank of Omaha to bend over and kiss whoever’s behind they had for political correctness!! Good thing I have nothing to do with that Bank, but I do rent from Enterprise, or used to until today, never again!!
Last time I looked it wasn’t the NRA who shot anyone, or allowed anyone to be shot because they were armed and loaded but too timid to do the job they were paid for, and like most snowflake liberals expect to get paid for just showing up. This bank is a business and when the EMOTION of the crowd subsides, and the calm of the adults takes over, the banks bottom line will be a lot smaller having run off it’s NRA members while the snowflake complaining wealth consuming Liberals just go back to business as usual which is depending upon OTHERS to protect their lives, which is one mistake you don’t stick around and have a 2nd chance (Make that 2nd amendment chance) to correct.
Two things just happened. I shredded my NRA visa card and I notified Enterprise that I will no longer rent cars from them when I go on vacation. I will move to Dollar/Thrifty for my rental car business. I also get a rental car when on official business for my job and used to rely on Enterprise. That just stopped.
It seems everytime there is a shooting they Left blames the NRA. I wish they would explain areas like Chicago with the strictest gun laws in the Nation have shootings almost daily. The shooters are definitely not NRA members.
The Left does not care about poor black kids in Chicago being shot. It doesn’t fit their agenda or further their leftist causes to go in there and do anything to clean that mess up. They know it is not the NRA who is to blame for the Chicago mess, that’s why they ignore it. They have latched onto this shooting in Florida because it suits the furthering of their lies and leftist agenda.
Damn! Even Dillinger took First National off his “Favorite Banks” list!
These kinds of actions are vry scary. THe minority is using their bullying to change the rest of society. We saw it with the transgender/bathroom issue and we have seen it with companies like Chick fil a. These minorities are well funded by leftist money – soros and his organizations and others – and represent small numbers of real US citizens. I hope these banks fail but then they will just be bought out by a big bank and the owners/stock holders will make big bucks. The issue will then be swept under the big banks rug and nothing will happen. Thank God for Trump and his bully pulpit and the reversal of some of these policies.
Does the bank and rental company understand that no NRA member has every been involved in a mass shooting? Do they understand that the NRA promotes gun safety, firearms training, and advocates for “sensible” gun laws? Or are they just doing a knee-jerk reaction to all the false statements being posted on social media about the NRA.
The left has massive bots that inundate companies with canned complaints.That is what they are responding to. Fake mews. Damn cat.
The left apparently wants an all out war and that possibility gets closer each day. They will learn, as the Japanese did in 1941, that to awaken a sleeping giant has severe ramifications to be sure.
Maybe this is just what America needs to get back on course as the greatest nation ever conceived by man. Come to think of it, this was a group of “deplorable” white men who thought all of this out. Something else to ponder while the left is burning flags and dishonoring veterans.
I smell George Soros vile hands in this movement to split America apart.
Everyone is jumping the gun per sae !
More politically correct ********. I am going to cancel my card with that bank.
Seems like it’s time to renew my NRA membership.
And buy a new gun!!
Just notified all Veterans groups that I am a member of and they stated they will contact their members and let them know not to use Enterprise or any bank that refuses to honor this NRA card. Guess when they find out they will be losing more business then they would have saved they will change their minds.
REALLY customer feedback?? What customers ?? You left bies customers. What a bunch of idiots running MOST businesses in this country, I’m sure taking away the NRA discount will really hurt them. Idiots.
Well never make a decision based on emotion. It will always cost you in the end. The NRA and I happen to be a member power comes from its membership and the even broader base of support. Come to think about it they do a lot with very little amounts of money compared to the opposition. I don’t like credit cards, I have gotten rid of mine almost 30 years ago! That bank is calling the kettle black as credit cards are very very profitable for the bank. As for Enterprise, gee what a stupid thing to do but it’s their company they can do whatever it is they like, I, on the other hand, don’t have to rent a car from them and my guess they will lose business that will show up on the bottom line, then they can have their stockholders angry at them too. Some have called to fix the problem of murder is to go and murder people who disagree with them. It’s right out of the communist playbook.
witch. hunt. doing ‘something’ for the sake of ‘doing something’– accomplishes nothing in the greater scheme–save to make one ‘feel good’. this is akin to the last go-round where major banks were pressured into cutting credit to gun/parts mfrs. it’s punitive to innocent, law-abiding citizens and frankly undermines the credibility of the institutions being influenced, along with their brand. who wants to do business with a group that is willing to openly discriminate against a segment of it’s own community/client base–and does so by succumbing to a transient public bullying tactic? do you trust them to guard your money? your business? your privacy? your interests? your rights? penny wise, pound foolish.
Here goes the left trying to put financial pressure on an organization they dislike. Well, this financial organization and car rental company will not get any money from me, now or in the future as I will not forget their politically correct cowardice.
And the NRA plan of arming teachers has been chosen by the president as something to pursue. I guess I’ll not be able to use Enterprise any more. I hope these companies know that the complaints are mostly fake. Paid for by the DNC and maybe Soros. Any emails and tweets need to be deleted. Too easy to automate. If they only responded to written letters in pen and ink they would know they didn’t have a problem. Now they will. No Enterprise for me. Never did use the bank.
Glad to be an NRA member! The officials making these decisions have to be part of the idiots blaming the NRA! Name one mass shooter that was a member of this organization. The NRA promotes gun safety and training! I guess these people blame the NRA because this organization stands up for our 2nd amendment! Why not blame the shooter? Or maybe the police that had been called to this guys residence over the last couple years? Or blame the police for not investigating all of the complaints of this man threatening other people? Maybe blame the FBI for not doing a little leg work when this guy is talking about being a famous school shooter? There is enough blame to go around here without accusing a group that watches out for us and the 2nd amendment!
Unfortunately, what you will have now, nut-jobs within the “Down with the 2nd Amendment” group will join the NRA and then commit their atrocities on society to further undermine the NRA and everyone who supports the 2nd Amendment.
Last time I checked, Car Rental, Hotel rental, and custom Credit Card designs were all perks and not the reason people join the NRA. I predict 1st National will suffer far more than the NRA for this spineless (no evidence that sufficient complaints were actually made to justify a “business decision, and is probably indication of a larger conspiracy) move away from the NRA.. Tell you this, I had let my NRA membership lapse, but I am renewing it now! If I had an account with 1st National, I would immediately change banks, and I will not rent a car from the listed conspirers nor will I stay in another Best Western, which I have patronized for many years!
My father banked with First National all his life and he had guns all his life. He wouldn’t have considered using any other bank. I’m truly sorry that I don’t have an account there so I could close it.
I have used Enterprise in the past. Never again.
It has come to my attention that Met-Life has ended their relationship with the NRA.
I just ended my relationship with Met-Life and the entire contents of my account should soon be on their way back to me.
I explained that I do not do business with companies who do not support the Constitution of the United States. They may not miss my money, even though it’s a substantial amount to me, but I sincerely hope that if enough of us do the same that they will miss us as a whole.
This a a financial dunning not of an organization per se, but of a population of people who hold a set of beliefs. This is an aggressive step and the boycotting of a population by an institution should be rewarded in kind.
The Left/Democrats attack the NRA because it represents an organization strongly supported by two organizations they despise, the Republican party and Christians. This is politics and nothing more. Any rational discussion shows the NRA promotes gun safety, background checks and has been one of the primary drivers for the few gun control laws we have on the books.
They also work hard to protect our Constitutional rights to own guns. They recognize that so called slippery slope to total gun control and the unintended consequences laws developed by the US Congress can create. Many of the legislative controls proposed, such as total gun registration, are intended to drive cost of gun ownership and provide long term controls. It is just another tax.. New York has such a law and the NY Democrats published the registration list. Makes your house a target for burglary, but only when you are not home. It also targets you for protesters, at times like these. I am not an NRA member, but I sure support them..
Aztejas, I find it interesting that you mentioned “Unintended Consequences” which happens to be an outstanding book by John Ross, a pseudonym I believe. If you haven’t read it, please do. If you have, you might want to reread it.
I might also politely suggest that you join the NRA, it’s a fine organization made up of some outstanding folks.
Have a blessed day.
hi Aztejas, you could make a donation to NRA even if you’re not a member. That would say a lot!
I would expect business professionals to be smarter than this. I won’t be using Enterprise anymore. If they’re that stupid, they’ll probably bungle my business.
Never heard of the bank. I only used Enterprise, never again. In stead of destroying my rewards card, I think I will mail it back to them with a note.
Update: I just went to the NRA site and made a donation.